Idaho Is Home To One Of 'America's Wildest Thru-Hikes' That Crosses Canyons, Deserts, And Mountain Forests

The United States has no shortage of iconic hiking trails. The two that spring to mind immediately are the Pacific Crest and Appalachian Trails, each of which traverses the length of the East and West coasts, respectively. If you're looking for a more manageable thru-hike, options like Vermont's Long Trail (America's oldest long-distance hike) provide access to wilderness you cannot find on a standard hike through a small state forest or nature preserve. However, one thru-hike trumps all others in terms of just how wild, varied, and relatively untamed it is: The Idaho Centennial Trail (ICT).

Billed by Backpacker as one of "America's wildest trails," the ICT was the brainchild of friends Roger Williams and Syd Tate in the 1980s. The idea was monumental but straightforward: Create a trail that runs the entire north-south length of Idaho and provide hikers with an all-encompassing experience of the various natural wonders the Gem State has to offer. Over the course of several years, their dream became a reality, and Idaho officially recognized the ICT as a state trail to mark the state centennial in 1990.

The ICT is nearly 1,000 miles long, winding along rivers, canyons, deserts, and mountain forests. While shorter and far less crowded than the Pacific Crest and Appalachian Trails, the ICT is one of the most difficult trails in the country. Committing to hike the full length — or even sections — of this ruggedly beautiful trail will require lots of preparation.