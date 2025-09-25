10 Worst Things To Ever Happen On Cruise Ships

On March 22, 2011, Rebecca Coriam, a 24-year-old crew member aboard the Disney Wonder, vanished while the vessel was located off the Mexican coast. CCTV captured footage around 5:45 a.m. (PST), when she was speaking on an internal ship phone in a conversation that has been described by LadBible as "emotional and intense." Upon failing to show up for her 9 a.m. shift as a youth counselor, higher-ups on the crew were alerted. Rebecca ( known as "Bex") was unable to be located in a search of the ship, and has never been seen alive again. Her parents flew in from the United Kingdom three days after their daughter's disappearance, and have vocally criticized how the situation was handled. They are particularly upset about how long it took to alert both the U.S. Coast Guard and the Mexican Navy.

True crime buffs have long theorized about what actually happened to Rebecca. Many believe she went overboard, but whether in an act of suicide or accidentally is a matter of debate. One Redditor expressed their belief that "Rebecca went overboard in an accident and Disney made things complicated and shady by aggressively covering themselves." Another noted, "Rebecca's girlfriend Tracie Medley gave interviews in 2017 and said she believes Rebecca killed herself." Still a third wrote, "An ex law enforcement officer of 16 years who joined Disney on a contract to work as the head of security for the cruise ship was given the case file to look over and immediately said this is not a suicide." As with all cases of this nature, there are many opinions about what could have happened. Her parents settled a lawsuit with Disney out of court in 2016, and her disappearance remains officially unsolved.