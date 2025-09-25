10 Worst Things To Ever Happen On Cruise Ships
For many travelers, cruises are the epitome of an easy, carefree vacation. You unpack once, settle into your stateroom on a floating resort, and let the ship take you from port to exotic port while you enjoy exceptional meals, live entertainment, and stunning views. Unfortunately, however, no form of travel is entirely without risk. The truth is that when you put hundreds (or even thousands) of passengers and crew members on a vessel, unexpected situations are bound to arise from time to time. In fact, some people prefer to avoid taking cruises entirely, while others really hate the cruise experience when they do board a ship.
Some issues are minor inconveniences, like itinerary changes caused by weather. Other mishaps, though, are significantly more serious. From mechanical breakdowns that strand ships for days, storms that toss huge ships around like bath toys, and, in very rare cases, tragedies that end with lives lost, it isn't always sunshine for cruise ship passengers. In this guide, we'll respectfully revisit some of the most memorable mishaps at sea in recent memory. While cruising is generally remarkably safe and enjoyable for millions of passengers each year, it's worth looking at these cautionary tales if you're thinking about packing for your next cruise vacation soon.
The Poop Cruise (Carnival Triumph, 2013)
Few cruise disasters in recent memory have captured public attention like the 2013 ordeal onboard the Carnival Triumph. The incident became so infamous that it's now the subject of a Netflix documentary entitled "Trainwreck: Poop Cruise." What started as a routine Galveston to Mexico itinerary quickly spiraled into a nightmare for passengers and crew members when an engine fire disabled the ship in the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump). With power knocked out, basic necessities failed, including air conditioning units, plumbing for showers and sinks, and (most notoriously) the toilets. Over the course of four long days stranded at sea, nearly 4,000 people endured unspeakable conditions.
Eventually, tugboats amid inclement weather towed the disabled ship to Mobile, Alabama, where news crews were already waiting. While no lives were lost, the situation raised serious questions about emergency preparedness, sanitation standards, and contingency planning throughout the cruise industry. The public relations fallout was so intense that Carnival refitted the Triumph and rechristened it the Sunrise in a bid to save face.
A People article shared accounts from passengers, including an unfortunate anecdote when "'somebody threw the poop bag, but then the wind threw it back on somebody sitting on the open deck downstairs." To make matters worse, fights started breaking out, and the situation suddenly turned "very scary." Carnival Cruise Line is often known for its comedy shows and entertainment, but the "Poop Cruise" thrust it into the spotlight for a slew of other reasons that still haven't been forgotten.
Royal Caribbean brawl (Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas, 2025)
In more recent news, a rather bizarre cruise incident unfolded on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas in September 2025, which ironically offers some of the best-reviewed cruises in the Caribbean. Shortly after departing PortMiami on a Bahamian itinerary, a verbal dispute broke out near the children's pool. The situation quickly escalated into a physical altercation. The disagreement grew loud, and other passengers noticed the commotion, and the ship's captain was left no choice but to make the tough call to return to port. Two adult passengers were injured and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The ship's medical team treated the injured guests onboard before the return to shore, and authorities — including the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Department — were notified.
According to a statement shared by The Daily Mail, "The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office described Monday night's incident as a 'dispute' between two passengers. According to investigators, a verbal dispute ensued between patrons, which became physical." The statement continued, saying that "Both individuals were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. Both individuals declined pressing charges." Though this incident did not result in major harm to any passengers or crew, it has served as the catalyst for multiple online conversations about shipboard security, passenger conduct, and what cruise lines should do when people behave poorly.
Costa disaster (Costa Concordia, 2012)
On January 13, 2012, the Costa Concordia cruise ship made international news when it struck a submerged rock formation off the coast of Isola del Giglio, Tuscany, while veering from its planned route to perform a "sail-salute." The captain misjudged the distance, with tragic results. The impact with the underwater rocks tore a gash in the Concordia's hull, ultimately causing her to capsize.
What followed was one of the deadliest modern cruise disasters. Of the roughly 4,200 people aboard (about 3,200 passengers and 1,023 crew), 32 lost their lives. The evacuation dragged on for over six hours, with everything made worse by the ship's rapid listing, limited access to electricity, darkness, confusion, and lifeboats that were difficult to launch. Popular Mechanics gave insight into the tragedy from one rescued passenger's perspective: "The ship's pitch made it nearly impossible to lower the boat into the water. 'We kept banging against the ship,' she says. 'People were screaming.'"
The investigation into the crash (and subsequent sinking) ultimately placed most of the blame on human error, specifically the decisions made by Captain Francesco Schettino. Schettino was found guilty of multiple offenses, including manslaughter, abandoning ship, and causing a maritime accident, and was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Crisis coordinator Roberto Ferrarini, Helmsman Jacob Rusli Bin, Cabin Service Director Manrico Giampedroni, First Officer Ciro Ambrosio, and Third Officer Silvia Coronica also received criminal convictions for their part in the disaster. Survivors still speak of the panic, fear, and chaos that still mark their lives today. The Concordia is a stark reminder that even high-tech modern ships are not always immune to the perils of the sea.
Norovirus outbreak (Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas, 2014)
While Royal Caribbean passengers usually complain about wanting better TV, one group in January 2014 found themselves with significantly more to complain about. What should have been a relaxing 10-day Caribbean cruise on Royal Caribbean's Explorer of the Seas devolved into one of the most pervasive gastrointestinal outbreaks in cruise industry history. Roughly 630 passengers and 54 crew members — out of about 3,050 onboard — fell violently ill during the voyage. The ship docked early in Bayonne, New Jersey, as symptoms spread.
Upon arrival, one woman famously shouted, "We made it!" from the deck. Many passengers described horrible bouts of vomiting, diarrhoea, cramping, and general malaise that lasted for several days, in some cases. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed (as reported by Colson Hicks Eidson) that Norovirus was the culprit, noting specifically that it was one of the worst outbreaks in 20 years.
Royal Caribbean responded with refunds and credits for everyone onboard. Guests received 50% refunds from their cruise fares, plus 50% in future cruise credit. Those impacted by illness also received additional credits for each day they were stricken. The ship was thoroughly sanitized, with Royal Caribbean issuing the following statement: "... we will perform a thorough 'barrier' sanitization program on the entire ship to make certain that any remaining traces of the illness are eliminated. It will be the third aggressive sanitizing procedure the ship has undertaken since we became aware of the issue." While nobody died, Norovirus is a serious illness, particularly for those who are immunocompromised, and it is important to be aware of how fast outbreaks can occur on cruise ships.
Viking engine failure (Viking Sky, 2019)
In March 2019, the luxury ocean liner Viking Sky found herself in a harrowing situation off the coast of Hustadvika, Norway. In total, 1,374 people were on board when rough seas, coupled with total propulsion failure, left the ship adrift with no steering capabilities. At about 1:50 p.m., the ship lost oil pressure in its lubricating oil system. Seemingly, the alarms that should have alerted the crew to low oil levels did not properly trigger. The rough seas caused interference with the oil supply to the Sky's diesel generators, resulting in a domino effect of failures. Two generators shut down, followed by others, leading to the total loss of propulsion. A passenger on the wreck shared his harrowing tale on YouTube: "It was around 7:30 p.m., it was dark, and starting to snow ... The professionalism of the rescue personnel, the care given to us the Norwegian Red Cross, and friendliness of the townspeople of Molde were outstanding. Because of our experience, we developed a love for Norway and have been back twice more (on Viking)."
In total, about 479 people were evacuated by air, with dozens sustaining injuries. The ship was within a ship's length of running aground before it regained partial power and was able to make port in Molde. The post-incident investigations determined that the incident had multiple instigators, including inadequate oil level monitoring, alarms that had been silenced or disregarded, and a lube oil sump tank that was non-compliant with existing regulations. The Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority (NSIA) specifically stated, "As Viking Sky did not comply with the applicable safety standards, it should not have departed Tromsø under the prevailing circumstances." Fortunately, no lives were lost in this case.
Fire on Princess Cruise Line (Star Princess, 2006)
In March of 2006, Princess Cruise Line's Star Princess was traveling a Caribbean route from Grand Cayman toward Montego Bay, Jamaica, when a fire started near midship. The blaze began around 3:00 a.m. and is believed to have been triggered by a 19-year-old passenger's cigarette. Soon after, approximately 3,800 guests and crew members were awakened by emergency alarms. In total, about 150 cabins were left charred by the flames. One passenger — Richard Liffidge, 72, of Georgia — tragically died while celebrating his birthday with his wife, Victoria, and another couple. Eleven others suffered various injuries.
One survivor later praised the crew's handling of the situation, telling ABC News, "Their drills worked perfectly. We went to our stations in an orderly fashion, and I think it saved the lives of everybody onboard." After the disaster, Princess Cruises provided full refunds, flew all guests home, and upgraded onboard safety systems. An official report by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch noted that, among other things, "No fire detection or fire suppression systems were fitted on the balconies." The incident ultimately led to industry-wide changes in balcony design, material safety, the combustibility of balcony furniture, and smoke detection and suppression on outdoor balconies.
Missing crew member (Disney Wonder, 2011)
On March 22, 2011, Rebecca Coriam, a 24-year-old crew member aboard the Disney Wonder, vanished while the vessel was located off the Mexican coast. CCTV captured footage around 5:45 a.m. (PST), when she was speaking on an internal ship phone in a conversation that has been described by LadBible as "emotional and intense." Upon failing to show up for her 9 a.m. shift as a youth counselor, higher-ups on the crew were alerted. Rebecca ( known as "Bex") was unable to be located in a search of the ship, and has never been seen alive again. Her parents flew in from the United Kingdom three days after their daughter's disappearance, and have vocally criticized how the situation was handled. They are particularly upset about how long it took to alert both the U.S. Coast Guard and the Mexican Navy.
True crime buffs have long theorized about what actually happened to Rebecca. Many believe she went overboard, but whether in an act of suicide or accidentally is a matter of debate. One Redditor expressed their belief that "Rebecca went overboard in an accident and Disney made things complicated and shady by aggressively covering themselves." Another noted, "Rebecca's girlfriend Tracie Medley gave interviews in 2017 and said she believes Rebecca killed herself." Still a third wrote, "An ex law enforcement officer of 16 years who joined Disney on a contract to work as the head of security for the cruise ship was given the case file to look over and immediately said this is not a suicide." As with all cases of this nature, there are many opinions about what could have happened. Her parents settled a lawsuit with Disney out of court in 2016, and her disappearance remains officially unsolved.
Elevator crew member death (Carnival Ecstasy, 2016)
Two days after Christmas in 2015, during a three-day Carnival Ecstasy cruise returning to Miami, Florida, from Nassau, Bahamas, a tragic accident occurred. A 66-year-old crew member — Jose Sandoval Opazo, the ship's Chief Electrician — was performing routine maintenance in an elevator shaft when the elevator car suddenly moved. He became trapped between the elevator and the shaft wall, at which point he was fatally crushed.Passengers dining nearby heard a scream, and some reported seeing blood flowing from the elevator doors. Jonathan Nieson told the Miami Herald that he heard a sound like "rushing water" before seeing blood "pouring" from the elevator. Guests have reported that within 45 minutes, the area was roped off and crew members were attempting to keep people away from the scene of the incident. A Miami-Dade medical examiner ultimately ruled the death accidental.
It is important to note that Opazo had disabled the elevator's safety systems, including the mechanism that prevents movement while a person is inside the shaft, which is believed to have directly contributed to the deadly accident. Although this incident did not physically impact a large number of passengers, its psychological impact has been profound. Passenger Matt Davis, who was traveling with his wife, told a CNN radio affiliate, "To look and see the elevator with just blood coming down like a sheet, and not stopping ... it was a real life scene of 'The Shining.'" Meanwhile, North Carolina native, Sara Robinson, told WBTV, "You could actually hear the dripping of the blood coming down, which made us all sick to our stomach ... It was terrible. They wouldn't tell us what happened." The Ecstasy has since been decommissioned and sold for scrap in Turkey.
70-foot rogue wave incident (Norwegian Dawn, 2005)
On an April 2005 voyage returning to New York from the Bahamas, the Norwegian Dawn encountered a rare but terrifying moment that serves as a reminder of the sea's power. A "freak" wave, estimated at about 70 feet (21 meters), crashed into the cruise ship, reaching as high as deck 10. Though the ship was badly shaken — one passenger described the feeling (as reported by NBC News) as "We were going back and forth, up and down. And then, 'Boom!" — the damage was fortunately not catastrophic. Four passengers were injured and approximately 60 cabins took on water, with the wave smashing windows in at least two of them. In a statement at the time (also reported by NBC News), Norwegian Cruise Line said the safety of guests and crew "was in no way compromised by this incident."
The cruise brand was later absolved of wrongdoing. In 2007, a Miami jury determined that encountering a rogue wave in open water was not negligent behavior by the company. Colin Veitch, President and CEO of NCL Corporation, issued a statement that said (reported by Travel Weekly), in part, "We are pleased with the jury's thoughtful and reasoned decision. We have always maintained that this lawsuit existed only in the minds of the plaintiffs' lawyers, and this verdict confirms our belief." The overall situation is a reminder that the sea can be a fickle master, and wild weather can quickly turn a calm vacation into a major adventure.
Major interior flooding (Carnival Sunshine, 2023)
In May 2023, what should have been a typical return to port for the Carnival Sunshine turned into an alarming weather-related event. Sailing back to Charleston, South Carolina, from the Bahamas, the ship encountered a powerful storm system off the southeastern U.S. coast — a mix of high winds, heavy rain, and rough seas. Passengers say the change came quickly and without warning, with some guests reporting that the Captain did not provide timely weather updates for more than 12 hours. KPAX reported the "conditions caused hallways and rooms to flood and even shattered glass throughout the ship." Viral videos and images shared across social media showed ceilings leaking, water flowing through hallways, and furniture strewn around. At the time, Crew Center's X, formerly known as Twitter, shared, "The crew from Deck 0-4 evacuated to the theater, and anywhere they could rest ... the crew bar destroyed."
In a statement reported by KPAX, Carnival said "medical staff helped a small number of guests and crew members who needed minor assistance," but there were no major injuries. Passenger Bill Hassler, however, did tell CNN that he was "surprised I'm still alive" after the ordeal. Fellow guest, William B. Blackburn, said, "The wind was howling, all I could see outside was a solid wall of water spray and rain mixed. The balcony divider door for the cabin next to us had broken its latches and was slamming back and forth." While no one died, the incident made headlines and drew criticism regarding ship design and how prepared cruise lines are for sudden, extreme weather. Some law groups (including Johns Law Group) advertise that passengers who were on the Sunshine have valid cases for damages.
Methodology
This list was compiled using reports from major news outlets, passenger accounts, and cruise safety records to detail major disasters that have occurred in modern cruising. The goal here is not to scare travelers away from booking cruises, but to acknowledge the worst moments in contemporary cruise history and how they have even reshaped industry standards regarding safety on the high seas.