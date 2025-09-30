Connecticut's Coastal Gem Is A Charming And Historic Town With Beaches, Fishing, And Forest Fun

Visitors flock to the Nutmeg State for countless reasons. After all, it's home to a wealth of charming towns and must-visit gems. You'll find an artsy historical park set on rolling hills, a forest that offers stunning views of the Taconic and Berkshire Mountains, and a farm escape filled with wine and four-season delight. Among its many attractions lies a coastal haven, where you can cast a line, wander through stunning wilderness, and dive into the rich history of the state. Located within an hour's drive from New York City, Stratford sits along the shores of Long Island Sound with the Housatonic River to its east.

Tucked away in Fairfield County, its 18 miles of picturesque coastlines boast two boat launches, multiple marinas, stunning beaches, and fishing piers, earning it the well-deserved nickname of Connecticut's very own "Gold Coast." If you're planning a visit, the closest airport is Sikorsky Memorial Airport, and — much like the rest of the state — you'll find the best weather in late spring or early fall when the temperature is warmer. For accommodations, The Surfside Hotel on 10 Washington Parkway offers a breezy beachfront stay. There are also big-name hotels like Hilton and Holiday Inn; check the hotels' official websites for the latest rates and availability.