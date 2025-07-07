Tucked In The Heart Of New England Is A Connecticut Farm Escape Filled With Wine And Four-Season Delight

One of the biggest draws of New England is the diversity of seasons. While its picturesque stretch of coastline welcomes millions of tourists in the summer, the seasonality is perhaps best experienced on a farm, where activities, experiences, and crops vary based on the time of year. Jones Family Farm, located in the quintessential New England town of Shelton, Connecticut, is a prime example of this unique opportunity at leisure in this part of the country.

The rustic 500-acre property lays in the outskirts of a former manufacturing hub, and has been family-owned and operated since its inception in the 1850s. In addition to its rotating crops, the farm offers a number of family-friendly activities and a full winery open daily. Its close proximity to major cities such as New Haven and New York makes it a convenient escape to nature for metropolitan dwellers and an ideal place to experience the outdoor fun of New England.