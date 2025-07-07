Tucked In The Heart Of New England Is A Connecticut Farm Escape Filled With Wine And Four-Season Delight
One of the biggest draws of New England is the diversity of seasons. While its picturesque stretch of coastline welcomes millions of tourists in the summer, the seasonality is perhaps best experienced on a farm, where activities, experiences, and crops vary based on the time of year. Jones Family Farm, located in the quintessential New England town of Shelton, Connecticut, is a prime example of this unique opportunity at leisure in this part of the country.
The rustic 500-acre property lays in the outskirts of a former manufacturing hub, and has been family-owned and operated since its inception in the 1850s. In addition to its rotating crops, the farm offers a number of family-friendly activities and a full winery open daily. Its close proximity to major cities such as New Haven and New York makes it a convenient escape to nature for metropolitan dwellers and an ideal place to experience the outdoor fun of New England.
From dairy to berries and wine
Connecticut has a long history with dairy farming, and Jones Family Farm began with this focus. More recently, the state has gained attention as an under-the-radar wine region. The Jones family has leveraged decades of dairy and produce experience to create a sustainable and growing winery. Its flagship tasting room is located in a converted dairy barn and features wines crafted from Connecticut-grown grapes.
In addition to the operating vineyard and tasting room, the property also contains a large courtyard, constructed from lumber from the farm. The abundance of homegrown berries also allows for the winemakers to craft signature sparkling strawberry wine and blueberry dessert wines. Its mix of innovative and traditional winemaking, combined with its picturesque venues, has made the winery a prime destination on the Connecticut Wine Trail and a perfect place for sampling local food and drinks through all four seasons.
Delights for all four seasons at Jones Family Farm
While adult guests can enjoy wine throughout the year, the entire family can choose from a variety of other activities for each season. In early spring, the farm begins offering a selection of flowers, ranging from perennials for gardening to robust and colorful annuals to create a bouquet for Mother's Day. As spring progresses to summer, strawberries reach peak harvest season for a few weeks. Beginning in July, blueberries take the stage as the main fruit available on property. Throughout these seasons, guests can also enjoy live music after a day of picking from local artists, especially country, rock, and folk singers.
New England is home to some of the best fall foliage tours in the world, and the season ushers in an entirely new experience at Jones Family Farm. Pumpkinseed Hill contains operating pumpkin patches, a corn maze, and hayrides for family fun to celebrate autumn. Finally, in winter, the farm transitions to Christmas tree season. Guests can choose between harvesting their own trees or selecting a freshly cut fir, spruce, or pine to decorate their home. Regardless of the time of year, Jones Family Farm is a destination for outdoor enjoyment for all ages.