A Clear Day At This Connecticut Forest Offers Stunning Views Of The Taconic And Berkshire Mountains
The state of Connecticut is steeped in Native American history — even the name is an Anglicization of a Mohegan word meaning "place of the long river." In the northwestern part of the state, where the New York and Massachusetts borders converge, the Indigenous history runs deep and provides even more names for towns and landmarks. One of these is the towering Mohawk Mountain, where all three states and their respective mountain ranges (including the Taconic and Berkshire mountains) can be seen from the famed overlook at 1,683 feet. The mountain is not named for the tribe that resided there, but rather because it was the site that the native Tunxis and Paugussett peoples used to send warnings of the Mohawks' approach.
Today, the mountain and overlook are part of the broader 4,000-acre Mohawk State Park and Forest where visitors can hike, camp, picnic, and enjoy the tranquil energy of nature. Mohawk spans across the towns of Cornwall, Litchfield, and Goshen, and is free to Connecticut residents. Out-of-state residents can enjoy the park for between $7 and $25 per day, depending on the time of year. Visiting the park requires a car, but the property is only an hour's drive from Bradley International Airport in Hartford. Upon arrival, guests are met with an array of opportunities for outdoor activities and picturesque views.
Stunning views throughout the year at Mohawk State Park
After the centuries spent as a warning beacon for the Tunxis and Paugussett, Mohawk Mountain was converted to a contemporary sightseeing attraction with the construction of a tower, forming today's Mohawk Overlook. The current structure, known as Cunningham Tower or Aerie, was constructed in 1915 and remains at the summit as a relic of the park's history. The most pristine and wide-ranging vistas available at the park are commonly accessed in spring and summer via popular hiking trails that were formerly part of the greater Appalachian Trail route, but the area is also accessible via car from April to November.
In winter months, the park is perhaps best known for its skiing, snowmobiling, and snow tubing. The Mohawk Mountain Ski area allows for the expansive views to be experienced from a chairlift. During the fall, Mohawk is a prime place to take in some of the best New England fall foliage, where turning leaves can be seen across three different states and multiple mountain ranges.
Easy access to explore the Berkshire and Taconic mountains
Mohawk Mountain's location in the southern Berkshire Mountains makes it convenient to explore this quiet area of the country. Part of the park lies in the greenest town in Connecticut, Cornwall, offering a variety of cuisines, lodgings, and cultural attractions. In late August, the nearby town of Goshen hosts its annual fair where visitors can enjoy local delicacies and watch the famed tractor pull.
The other visible mountains from the summit, the charming Taconic Mountain Range is a short drive from Mohawk and offers even more opportunities for outdoor recreation and charming views. Whether simply exploring the forest within Mohawk State Park, taking in the views at its peak, or exploring the broader northeastern Appalachian region, the area is a perfect outdoor getaway throughout the year.