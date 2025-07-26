A Clear Day At This Connecticut Forest Offers Stunning Views Of The Taconic And Berkshire Mountains

The state of Connecticut is steeped in Native American history — even the name is an Anglicization of a Mohegan word meaning "place of the long river." In the northwestern part of the state, where the New York and Massachusetts borders converge, the Indigenous history runs deep and provides even more names for towns and landmarks. One of these is the towering Mohawk Mountain, where all three states and their respective mountain ranges (including the Taconic and Berkshire mountains) can be seen from the famed overlook at 1,683 feet. The mountain is not named for the tribe that resided there, but rather because it was the site that the native Tunxis and Paugussett peoples used to send warnings of the Mohawks' approach.

Today, the mountain and overlook are part of the broader 4,000-acre Mohawk State Park and Forest where visitors can hike, camp, picnic, and enjoy the tranquil energy of nature. Mohawk spans across the towns of Cornwall, Litchfield, and Goshen, and is free to Connecticut residents. Out-of-state residents can enjoy the park for between $7 and $25 per day, depending on the time of year. Visiting the park requires a car, but the property is only an hour's drive from Bradley International Airport in Hartford. Upon arrival, guests are met with an array of opportunities for outdoor activities and picturesque views.