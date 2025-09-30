This Nut Is An Ideal Travel Snack Packed With Nutrients To Fill You Up Quickly

Whether you need a quick pick-me-up when you're traveling, want to satiate jet-lag-induced hunger, or turn into the human rendition of "hangry" when your stomach rumbles, snacks have become as much a travel essential as a passport or a phone charger. That said, not all snacks are created equal. For instance, some fresh fruits and vegetables may land you in trouble with customs. Plus, who wants to deal with the accidental mush of fruits like a banana or an orange? Similarly, those determined to bring their healthy habits on vacation pack protein bars and feel disappointed when they turn to crumbs during transit. Meanwhile, there's one food item that's going unsuspected: crush-proof, TSA-approved, and incredibly healthy — the pistachio.

Wrapped inside a creamy white shell, this crunchy and savory snack can be your go-to, no matter the adventure. However, their taste isn't the only draw. Pistachios are also a powerhouse of nutrients and pack six grams of protein, three grams of fiber, and 13 grams of healthy fats in one ounce of serving, which amounts to 49 kernels. This nutrient combo can lead to satiety quicker and keep you fuller for longer. Weight-watchers and skeptics keeping score can also note that pistachios have a lower fat content and calorie count compared to many other nuts, like almonds or walnuts, in the same serving size.

Moreover, a 2023 study in Nutrients concluded that pistachios are rich in antioxidant levels, which are on par with those of blueberries, beets, and pomegranates. Antioxidants protect your body from conditions like heart disease and arthritis, and also boost immune health. For those trying to avoid getting sick while traveling, this is the shelf-stable superfood to munch on.