The Popular Snack To Avoid Trying To Bring On A Plane Or You'll Face Problems With Customs

One of the last things you want when traveling is to have to deal with unnecessary stress and questions at customs. No matter where in the world you are, getting in and out of customs is a top priority. That's why it's always good to know when a seemingly innocuous item might make life difficult for you at international or U.S. security checks. You can actually save tons of time at customs after returning to the U.S. with this little-known trick. On the flip side, bringing whole bean coffee to the airport could make you a target — and it's not the only item. Fresh fruits and vegetables are notorious for getting people in trouble at airport security. The rules surrounding these products are quite specific, depending on where you're traveling and where you're coming from. If you're not aware of these rules, you may end up losing your snacks for the flight or worse.

Passengers traveling from the U.S. to Europe can only bring a small amount of fruit and vegetables. The European Commission doesn't specify a total amount or weight limit, but it's safer to pack less if you don't want it confiscated. Once in Europe, you're can bring fruit and vegetables with you while traveling between European Union countries, so long as you're not intending to sell them. Other countries have very different rules. In America, you can bring fruits and vegetables from anywhere in the continental U.S. except for Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or the Virgin Islands. Travel to Canada from the U.S. is a lot more relaxed, allowing up to 44 pounds of fruit and 44 pounds of veg, so you really don't have to worry about bringing too much. Australia and New Zealand have some of the strictest laws, not allowing any fresh fruit across their borders.