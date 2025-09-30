Tennessee's Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Near Nashville Is A Roadside Gem With Legendary Chicken, Biscuits, And Charm

Just 30 minutes from downtown Nashville is a hole-in-the-wall restaurant that's been one of the Volunteer State's most beloved institutions since 1951. The Loveless Cafe may have to change its name to "Lovemore," as this roadside gem receives half a million diners a year, thanks to its legendary fried chicken and soft, fluffy biscuits that might just be the platonic ideal of "biscuit." It's no wonder, since the restaurant produces up to 10,000 biscuits a day, all made using the original recipe of the cafe's first owner, Annie Loveless.

The Loveless Cafe captures quintessential Southern charm and a bygone era: A retro neon sign outside declares "hot biscuits country ham," and the decor, marked by rocking chairs and checkered tablecloths, create a cozy atmosphere to enjoy the best of old-school home cooking with favorites like country ham with red-eye gravy and pulled pork with some of the best barbecue sauce in the city.

You'll find the accolades for the Loveless Cafe piled as high as the plates of biscuits at your table. Eater named it one of Nashville's essential diners in 2023, and Southern Living called these the "most legendary biscuits in Tennessee" in 2025.