This Fairytale Coastal Town In New Zealand Offers Black-Sand Beaches And Bioluminescent Wonders
New Zealand is a magical destination, renowned worldwide for its stunning scenery and landscapes. Located in the mesmerizing paradise of the South Island is a charming coastal town that should not be missed on a trip along the West Coast. Hokitika is a historic place, known as New Zealand's "Cool Little Town," but it also boasts a number of natural attractions — from black-sand beaches to a unique bioluminescent phenomenon — that make it a must-visit destination.
Hokitika has its own small airport, which operates daily flights to and from Christchurch (the largest city on the South Island). However, you can also fly into Christchurch and take the TranzAlpine train — one of the world's most scenic train journeys — to Greymouth, where you can rent a car and make the half-hour drive south to Hokitika. InterCity buses are another option, connecting Christchurch and Greymouth with Hokitika. There's also the option to drive from Christchurch to Hokitika directly, a 3.5-hour journey that travels through the spectacular Arthur's Pass National Park on the way.
Explore the natural wonders of Hokitika
One of the best things to do in the town of Hokitika itself is to hit the beach. Hokitika has a long black-sand beach, with pebbles and driftwood lining the shore; you might even get lucky and spot little blue penguins here. A unique driftwood sculpture spells out Hokitika — it's easily accessible from the town center. You can swim at the beach, but it's recommended for experienced swimmers only, as it's not the safest spot and the water is quite cold. The best time to visit the beach is at sunset, when you can watch the sun drop down into the Tasman Sea.
After dark, visit Glow Worm Dell to witness Hokitika's bioluminescent natural phenomenon. This dell, full of thousands of glowworms, sparkles in the darkness just after sunset. It's easily reachable from the parking lot — the walk is about a minute long — but remember to bring your own flashlight to help you find your way.
Hokitika Gorge is one of the most jaw-dropping attractions on the West Coast. The water here is a bright turquoise-blue, especially on sunny days with clear skies, thanks to the fine rock sediment from the glaciers. The walk along the gorge is about 1.5 miles and crosses a swing bridge on the way. Located a 30-minute drive outside of the town, it's a stunning natural feature that you can't miss on a trip to New Zealand.
Discover history and culture in Hokitika
Hokitika was settled back in 1860, so there's plenty of history to learn about here. Visit the Hokitika Museum, the biggest museum on the West Coast, to discover the history of the town and its people. The 1902 Memorial Clock Tower and the 1908 Carnegie Building are other important sites to see around the town centre. Time your visit for March and experience Wildfoods Festival, a celebration of West Coast food and lifestyle that takes place in Hokitika
The Arahura River, which flows into the sea just north of Hokitika, is a source of pounamu (greenstone) and is used by many local artists. You can even carve your own at some of the galleries around town, such as Bonz n Stonz. Or, browse the many quaint gift shops to pick up a unique pre-made souvenir.
Head to the National Kiwi Center for the chance to glimpse a kiwi — among other wildlife such as giant eels — while indoors. You can watch kiwis and eels being fed, and even catch and release a freshwater crayfish. It's difficult to choose how to spend your time in New Zealand, but a trip to Hokitika and the West Coast is a must. Continue your South Island adventure with a visit to the stunning Abel Tasman National Park, the smallest national park in the country.