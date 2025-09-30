​​This Fairytale Coastal Town In New Zealand Offers Black-Sand Beaches And Bioluminescent Wonders

One of the best things to do in the town of Hokitika itself is to hit the beach. Hokitika has a long black-sand beach, with pebbles and driftwood lining the shore; you might even get lucky and spot little blue penguins here. A unique driftwood sculpture spells out Hokitika — it's easily accessible from the town center. You can swim at the beach, but it's recommended for experienced swimmers only, as it's not the safest spot and the water is quite cold. The best time to visit the beach is at sunset, when you can watch the sun drop down into the Tasman Sea.

After dark, visit Glow Worm Dell to witness Hokitika's bioluminescent natural phenomenon. This dell, full of thousands of glowworms, sparkles in the darkness just after sunset. It's easily reachable from the parking lot — the walk is about a minute long — but remember to bring your own flashlight to help you find your way.

Hokitika Gorge is one of the most jaw-dropping attractions on the West Coast. The water here is a bright turquoise-blue, especially on sunny days with clear skies, thanks to the fine rock sediment from the glaciers. The walk along the gorge is about 1.5 miles and crosses a swing bridge on the way. Located a 30-minute drive outside of the town, it's a stunning natural feature that you can't miss on a trip to New Zealand.