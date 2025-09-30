North Carolina's Unique 'Vegas Wedding Chapel' Is A Bar, Vintage Store, And Rock-N-Roll Venue All In One

Sin City is known for a few things. Not only does Las Vegas have some of the best buffets, but it's also one of the top U.S. towns for a destination wedding. These weddings typically go hand-in-hand with unconventional ceremonies. From Elvis impersonators to drive-thru weddings that even include poker chips, Sin City has some out of the box ceremonies for couples who want something less than traditional. But if you've ever dreamed of an offbeat Vegas-style wedding, you don't actually have to travel to Las Vegas. Fleetwood's Rock-n-Roll Wedding Chapel in North Carolina might be your perfect match.

Tucked into the artsy, music-loving city of Asheville, this unconventional venue channels all the kitschy vibes of a Las Vegas wedding chapel, but with a distinct Southern twist. Located on super trendy and walkable Haywood Road, Fleetwood's is all things vintage. Beyond the vow exchanges, Fleetwood's hosts everything from themed karaoke nights to vintage flea markets. That's on top of its day-to-day lineup of alternative bands.

Fleetwood's, housed in a former 1940s garage, even has a "Married for the Weekend" package for couples who only kinda sorta want to get married. For just $75, the package includes wedding rings, a special walk down the aisle song, and a "Fake As Hell" certificate. And don't think you only have to "marry" your romantic partner, or even a person at all. Exchange vows with your fur baby or even an electronic device like your phone!