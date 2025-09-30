New York's Unique Long Island Market Is Bringing The Freshest Caribbean Flavor Into The Digital Age
New York is a lot of things: a City that Never Sleeps, a destination for dreamers, a collection of some of the coolest museums, art installations, historic sites, and attractions in the entire world. You could literally live your entire life in New York and feel like you've only just scratched the surface. There's nothing on earth quite like it. But of everything the state has to offer, there's nothing that we love more than its unique melting pot of cultures and flavors. From the lively, garden-filled culinary prowess of Jackson Heights to the history-rich foodie paradise that is Central Harlem, New York is a place filled with innovation and delectable eats, so it should come as no surprise to find a Caribbean market that is not only bringing hot, fresh Caribbean food to people's doorsteps, but using Predictive AI to curate the experience.
Sam's Caribbean Marketplace might not be in the city per se, but it is located in the nearby Long Island town of West Hempstead. Yes, it's a grocery store, but it's honestly so much more than just that. It's a cultural crossroads. One that connects communities and people from near and far with the rich flavors of the Caribbean. And while the store remains rooted in being a place to bring products and spices from the islands into the homes of loyal locals, founders Andrew and Jean Morris are evolving the store into a digital platform that can reach more people. "It was born out of necessity. Harsh winters, immigration worries keeping folks home, and just plain convenience made the business ask: How can we meet our customers where they are?" Andrew Morris said on the Progressive Grocer site, "Now folks within 100 miles can order hot meals or groceries and get same-day delivery. They get real-time tracking and notifications — it's like Uber Eats meets your grandma's kitchen."
How Sam's Caribbean Marketplace is making an impact in the Long Island food scene
Jamaican-born husband and wife, Andrew and Jean Morris, founded Sam's Caribbean Marketplace back in 1993 with one aim: "to make the best Caribbean food accessible to the world." Far away from the market's humble beginnings — where Andrew was netting nearly 70,000 patties annually, baked in the toaster oven that he bought himself — the superstore now boasts over 1,000 Caribbean delicacies, a takeout window, and a website that offers home delivery options.
Predictive AI Delivery is just one of the ways that Sam's is catering to the community. "The goal is always to merge technology with tradition. You can order curry seasoning from your phone, but it still tastes like your grandma made it," Andrew explains (via Progressive Grocer). While customers can currently order same-day delivery and track their live orders, in the near future, subscription boxes, online cooking demos, and AI-driven product recommendations are just a few things that might also be on the menu. By blending modern tech with a wide array of curated products that reflects Caribbean and diaspora traditions, the Sam's Caribbean Marketplace is hoping to preserve a bit of Caribbean culture for the community that now lives so far away from home, and bring a slice of the islands back into everyday life.