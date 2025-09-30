New York's Unique Long Island Market Is Bringing The Freshest Caribbean Flavor Into The Digital Age

New York is a lot of things: a City that Never Sleeps, a destination for dreamers, a collection of some of the coolest museums, art installations, historic sites, and attractions in the entire world. You could literally live your entire life in New York and feel like you've only just scratched the surface. There's nothing on earth quite like it. But of everything the state has to offer, there's nothing that we love more than its unique melting pot of cultures and flavors. From the lively, garden-filled culinary prowess of Jackson Heights to the history-rich foodie paradise that is Central Harlem, New York is a place filled with innovation and delectable eats, so it should come as no surprise to find a Caribbean market that is not only bringing hot, fresh Caribbean food to people's doorsteps, but using Predictive AI to curate the experience.

Sam's Caribbean Marketplace might not be in the city per se, but it is located in the nearby Long Island town of West Hempstead. Yes, it's a grocery store, but it's honestly so much more than just that. It's a cultural crossroads. One that connects communities and people from near and far with the rich flavors of the Caribbean. And while the store remains rooted in being a place to bring products and spices from the islands into the homes of loyal locals, founders Andrew and Jean Morris are evolving the store into a digital platform that can reach more people. "It was born out of necessity. Harsh winters, immigration worries keeping folks home, and just plain convenience made the business ask: How can we meet our customers where they are?" Andrew Morris said on the Progressive Grocer site, "Now folks within 100 miles can order hot meals or groceries and get same-day delivery. They get real-time tracking and notifications — it's like Uber Eats meets your grandma's kitchen."