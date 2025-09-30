America's Best Out West River Cruise Hops Between Wineries, Waterfalls, And Glorious Landscapes

The American West represents freedom, beauty, and grit — a mythologized region of wide, open spaces where early settlers traveled vast distances to homestead and seek their fortunes in mining and agriculture. This westward settlement, from which America was first formed on the East Coast, was set in motion by Lewis and Clark's expedition in the early 19th century. Now, it's possible to travel along some of the same routes as Lewis and Clark, through some of America's most spectacular scenery, on a river cruise stopping at wineries and waterfalls. The Columbia and Snake Rivers Cruise, operated by American Cruise Lines, is a nine-day, eight-night cruise from Portland, OR, to Clarkston, WA. Along the way, you'll discover the Pacific Northwest's deep canyons and thundering waterfalls, intriguing history, and remarkable geology. On optional excursions, choose to tour museums and historic sites, taste locally produced wines, visit markets, and view jaw-dropping waterfalls.

