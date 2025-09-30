America's Best Out West River Cruise Hops Between Wineries, Waterfalls, And Glorious Landscapes
The American West represents freedom, beauty, and grit — a mythologized region of wide, open spaces where early settlers traveled vast distances to homestead and seek their fortunes in mining and agriculture. This westward settlement, from which America was first formed on the East Coast, was set in motion by Lewis and Clark's expedition in the early 19th century. Now, it's possible to travel along some of the same routes as Lewis and Clark, through some of America's most spectacular scenery, on a river cruise stopping at wineries and waterfalls. The Columbia and Snake Rivers Cruise, operated by American Cruise Lines, is a nine-day, eight-night cruise from Portland, OR, to Clarkston, WA. Along the way, you'll discover the Pacific Northwest's deep canyons and thundering waterfalls, intriguing history, and remarkable geology. On optional excursions, choose to tour museums and historic sites, taste locally produced wines, visit markets, and view jaw-dropping waterfalls.
To balance this exploration of the American West, you might also want to consider the line's Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay Cruise from Washington, D.C., to Baltimore, MD. Including stops at Mount Vernon, Williamsburg, and Annapolis, this cruise focuses on iconic destinations in America's history. If Southern cities like Memphis, Nashville, and New Orleans are on your agenda, book a Mississippi River cruise for music and food lovers. Let's not ignore the virtues of the American Midwest, either. Victory Cruise Lines offers an architecture-focused cruise on the Great Lakes that visits Frank Lloyd Wright structures and other design marvels.
What you'll see on the Columbia and Snake Rivers Cruise
Departing Portland, passengers will be immersed in the majestic scenery of forested mountains and sheer escarpments, with eagles perhaps flying overhead. The first port is Astoria, OR, a town known for its Victorian homes, vibrant downtown, and riverwalk. It might look familiar to people who've seen movies filmed there, like "The Goonies." Choose to visit a replica of Lewis and Clark's winter camp, Fort Clatsop, or the Columbia River Maritime Museum. In Kalama, WA, admire the beautiful Cascade Mountains and hear how the events of the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens unfolded. Steps from the dock, the Kalama Interpretive Center helps visitors understand the region's development, and the Mountain Timber Market is a two-story atrium showcasing artisan goods, as well as a 140-foot totem pole.
The Oregon Trail ends at The Dalles, OR, which is the next stop. Flanked by two 11,000-foot-plus mountains — Mount Hood and Mount Adams — The Dalles is an exceptionally beautiful location where it can be hard to choose an activity. Options include visiting the state's largest waterfall, 620-foot Multnomah Falls; wine tasting at Maryhill Winery, or actively exploring by kayak or bicycle. Sacajawea State Park and the REACH Museum in Richland, WA, tell the town's fascinating stories, and Pendleton, OR, is where you can hear tales of Wild West smuggling and Native American culture. In Clarkson, WA, the final stop, zoom into North America's deepest canyon on a jet boat and taste wines at the Rivaura Winery.
Day-to-day logistics on the cruise
American Cruise Lines' port is 12 miles from Portland International Airport, but passengers don't have to worry about finding the dock. An overnight hotel stay is included in the cruise cost, and the company provides transfers for passengers and delivers luggage to their staterooms. Fares start at $5,240 and include all meals, most shore excursions, and the first night's Welcome Aboard Reception with cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and entertainment. On days without a shore excursion, guests can listen to lectures, take an art class, watch a cooking demonstration, and test their knowledge in trivia contests. For people with mobility issues, the ship has elevators; as well, the cruise line scores each excursion's activity level as low, moderate, or high and discloses its ADA accessibility status.
The American Harmony riverboat was built in 2019 with a capacity of 180 guests. The Main Deck is where you'll find the restaurant, which is enclosed in glass for panoramic views. There's only one seating for meals, and the food reflects what's fresh and in season locally. The fitness center and free guest laundry facilities (laundry detergent provided) are on Deck 2. Meanwhile, Deck 3 has a quiet area, called The Study, for relaxing with a book or puzzle. There are several lounges and a café on Deck 4. Both Deck 5 and the top level, Deck 6, feature a sun deck. Golfers can stay in practice on the putting green on the top deck as well.