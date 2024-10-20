America's Best River Cruise Destination For Foodies And Music Lovers Stretches Across The South

Typically, when you think of a cruise vacation, you imagine riding a massive ship to a tropical port destination like the Bahamas, Mexico, or the Mediterranean. However, in the United States, you don't have to go out of the country to get a remarkable cruise experience. Instead, you can just hop on the Mississippi River and see much of the country from the back of a luxury cruise liner.

Given how long and expansive the Mississippi River is, it makes sense to tour the countryside on a river boat. While modern boats are much more sleek and elegant than the steamships and paddleboats of the past, they still offer a quintessentially American experience. The river spans from Minnesota (the small town of Bemidji was the first to be built along the riverbanks) to New Orleans (home of the gorgeous Audubon Zoo).

But what is a Mississippi River cruise like, and what are the highlights of such a vacation excursion? Well, pack your bags, put on your Sunday best, and let's take a tour of the Mighty Mississippi.