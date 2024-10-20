America's Best River Cruise Destination For Foodies And Music Lovers Stretches Across The South
Typically, when you think of a cruise vacation, you imagine riding a massive ship to a tropical port destination like the Bahamas, Mexico, or the Mediterranean. However, in the United States, you don't have to go out of the country to get a remarkable cruise experience. Instead, you can just hop on the Mississippi River and see much of the country from the back of a luxury cruise liner.
Given how long and expansive the Mississippi River is, it makes sense to tour the countryside on a river boat. While modern boats are much more sleek and elegant than the steamships and paddleboats of the past, they still offer a quintessentially American experience. The river spans from Minnesota (the small town of Bemidji was the first to be built along the riverbanks) to New Orleans (home of the gorgeous Audubon Zoo).
But what is a Mississippi River cruise like, and what are the highlights of such a vacation excursion? Well, pack your bags, put on your Sunday best, and let's take a tour of the Mighty Mississippi.
What to expect when booking a Mississippi River cruise
There are three primary cruise lines that sail up and down the Mississippi. First, there's USA River Cruises, then American Cruise Lines, and finally Viking Cruises. Because all three companies go to the same destinations along the river, choosing one may ultimately come down to personal preference. Viking is an international cruise line that only started on the Mississippi in 2022, so it's still new to the arena (although highly experienced in river cruising).
No matter which cruise line you choose, each one offers an all-inclusive experience. This means meals, onshore excursions (a limited variety), and hotel accommodations. One of the benefits of taking a river cruise is that it's much easier to get on and off the boat than it is for a massive ocean liner, and you get to visit smaller ports and see more of the historic countryside.
Typically, Mississippi River cruises take place during the spring and summer, but you can also book fall and winter trips. Because the northern states along the river get cold and icy during the winter, cruises late in the year stick to the south, centered around Memphis and New Orleans. Another point to consider is that the water levels can get pretty low during the summer, limiting cruise options. In some cases, you may miss a few ports because it's impossible to dock.
What kinds of cruises are available along the Mississippi River
Although the main draw of a Mississippi River cruise is to explore the heart of America (and see its history up close), there are multiple types of cruises you can book to make your journey even more memorable. Here are some of the main options you can choose from across all three providers.
First, there's the full Mississippi tour, which runs from St. Paul, Minnesota (home of the best airport in North America) to New Orleans, Louisiana. This tour can take anywhere from two to three weeks (depending on the number of ports), and it allows you to visit 10 states and experience all the food, culture, and history along the way. You can also choose whether to start in St. Paul or New Orleans. Although the cruise hits the same ports either way, the vibe is different depending on the direction.
Another option is to take a musical riverboat tour. Usually, these cruises run from Memphis to Nashville and focus on live bands, tours of music destinations, and exploring the waterways on either side of the Mississippi. Both American Cruise Lines and Viking Cruises host a Memphis to Nashville cruise option, enabling you to soak in as much country music as possible over eight or nine days.