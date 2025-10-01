On Florida's Northeastern Coast Is A Powerful Historic Site With Tours, Museums, And Outdoor Activities
Ponce De Leon first came to Florida's northeast coast in search of the Fountain of Youth, and now visitors flock there to visit America's oldest city. Founded in 1565, St. Augustine is a vibrant city full of history and has multiple historical landmarks, such as the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument and the St. Augustine Lighthouse, both of which get a lot of attention. However, there's another important part of the city's past that is less talked about, but just as important. Many people don't realize it, but St. Augustine is also the home of the first legally-sanctioned, free African settlement in the United States — and you have the opportunity to learn about this hidden piece of history at Fort Mose Historic State Park.
Back in 1738, Florida had a Spanish governor who created a place of refuge for slaves fleeing from the Carolinas. There was a catch, though — anyone who wanted freedom had to declare their allegiance to Spain's king and become Catholic. About 100 former slaves did, and they created a community on the grounds where the state park now sits. In addition to some great outdoor activities, Fort Mose State Park has a museum, tours, and interactive reenactments that tell this vital piece of history. One Tripadvisor reviewer said, "The history is amazing and something I've never read in a history book." In May 2025, the park also completed work on a full-scale reconstructed fort so visitors can get a peek back in time.
Experiencing history at Fort Mose State Park
The grounds of the park are open every day from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. However, the visitor center (which is where the museum is located) is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. If you want the full historical experience, you'll want to avoid those days. There's a movie, interactive exhibits (some even including Braille font), and archaeological artifacts. Visitors will have an opportunity to learn about this unique spot that is known as the first stop of the Underground Railroad.
If you can time your visit appropriately, you can also join one of the guided tours. These are held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and last about an hour. The park also does a great job of making the experiences there accessible to everyone. With advance notice, you can have a sign language interpreter available for your tour. The boardwalk is wheelchair-accessible, and there's also a wheelchair there for you to use if needed. There are also audio tours with assisted listening devices.
On the first Saturday of each month, the park also hosts a special event where visitors can see weapons demonstrations. The Fort Mose Militia comes out in period-specific attire and practices their firing drills. Kids can even get in on the fun and enjoy the authentic uniforms and wooden toy muskets. Even better, it's free to visit this state park. There is a $2 fee to enter the visitor center/museum, but kids under six are free.
Outdoor activities at Fort Mose
Consisting of 40 acres, this definitely isn't Florida's smallest state park, but it's still small in comparison to some others. However, what it lacks in size, it makes up for in quality, as you'll be treated to both history and outdoor activities in one place. Florida has some great destinations for birdwatching, and Fort Mose Historic State Park is one of those places since it's part of the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail. This Google reviewer shared, "Lovely, peaceful boardwalk through the marsh. Saw lots of birds and some animal tracks we couldn't figure out." You may be lucky enough to spot a great blue heron, white ibis, or bald eagle. Doves, woodpeckers, and warblers can also sometimes be seen near the visitor center.
For paddlers, there's also a spot where you can launch your kayaks and canoes. This is on a nearby tributary, and you'll only be able to launch from this spot during high tide. With all of that hiking and paddling, you'll surely work up an appetite, so bring along some food and enjoy a nice lunch in the picnic area.
If you're coming in for a visit, you can fly to Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) orJacksonville International Airport (JAX). Both areabout an hour away. Once you've made it to St. Augustine, you'll find plenty of places to stay. You may want to book a few days because there's plenty to explore in this old city.