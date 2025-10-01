On Florida's Northeastern Coast Is A Powerful Historic Site With Tours, Museums, And Outdoor Activities

The grounds of the park are open every day from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. However, the visitor center (which is where the museum is located) is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. If you want the full historical experience, you'll want to avoid those days. There's a movie, interactive exhibits (some even including Braille font), and archaeological artifacts. Visitors will have an opportunity to learn about this unique spot that is known as the first stop of the Underground Railroad.

If you can time your visit appropriately, you can also join one of the guided tours. These are held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and last about an hour. The park also does a great job of making the experiences there accessible to everyone. With advance notice, you can have a sign language interpreter available for your tour. The boardwalk is wheelchair-accessible, and there's also a wheelchair there for you to use if needed. There are also audio tours with assisted listening devices.

On the first Saturday of each month, the park also hosts a special event where visitors can see weapons demonstrations. The Fort Mose Militia comes out in period-specific attire and practices their firing drills. Kids can even get in on the fun and enjoy the authentic uniforms and wooden toy muskets. Even better, it's free to visit this state park. There is a $2 fee to enter the visitor center/museum, but kids under six are free.