Cradled In North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Waterfall-Laced Resort Valley With Outdoor Thrills

Sapphire is unique because of its proximity to so many waterfalls in the area. A quick Google search turns up at least 10 within a half hour drive, depending on where you're staying. Some of the top-rated waterfalls include Whitewater Falls, which is the tallest east of the Rockies; Rainbow Falls, which is located inside Gorges State Park, and Silver Run Falls, which is perfect for hikers of all skill levels. If you drive south on Route 281, you can hike to most of the falls in the area, including Turtleback, White Owl, D.E.W., and John's Jump Falls, before hitting Whitewater Falls next to the border.

If you want to pack your trip with as many hikes as possible, you'll need to figure out which resort offers the best amenities with the most convenient location. Thanks to the mountainous terrain and lodge-style accommodations, Sapphire is also nicknamed "Little Switzerland." In addition to the waterfalls, there are lakes, rivers, and creeks throughout the territory. One of the crown jewels of the area is Sapphire Valley Resorts, which has a little something for everyone. There's a world-class golf course, a ski resort with various winter activities, a zip-line course, riverside walkways, and an on-site restaurant. Other well-rated resorts in the area include the Greystone Inn, a historic mansion overlooking Lake Toxaway, and the Black Bear Lodge of Sapphire, featuring numerous suites nestled among the trees.