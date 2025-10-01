Cradled In North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Waterfall-Laced Resort Valley With Outdoor Thrills
If you live in or visit the American Southeast, you know that the Blue Ridge Mountains are a fantastical place. Spanning through Tennessee, the Carolinas, and Georgia, this mountain range is full of stunning scenery and hidden gems. But, if you're looking for a world-class vacation spot with gorgeous resorts, there's no better place than the aptly named Sapphire, North Carolina.
Although Sapphire is an unincorporated territory, it encompasses some of the best natural wonders of the Blue Ridge Mountains and it is home to some of the greatest resorts in the region. It's also surrounded by spectacular outdoorsy areas, such as the unique sports park full of winter activities at Scaly Mountain or Devil's Fork State Park, where you can swim, tube, and kayak. Sapphire sure lives up to its name, as it's a true diamond in the rough nestled next to the North Carolina/South Carolina border. If you love outdoor activities like hiking to see a waterfall, you should start making plans to visit ASAP.
What makes Sapphire, North Carolina, such a magical place
Sapphire is unique because of its proximity to so many waterfalls in the area. A quick Google search turns up at least 10 within a half hour drive, depending on where you're staying. Some of the top-rated waterfalls include Whitewater Falls, which is the tallest east of the Rockies; Rainbow Falls, which is located inside Gorges State Park, and Silver Run Falls, which is perfect for hikers of all skill levels. If you drive south on Route 281, you can hike to most of the falls in the area, including Turtleback, White Owl, D.E.W., and John's Jump Falls, before hitting Whitewater Falls next to the border.
If you want to pack your trip with as many hikes as possible, you'll need to figure out which resort offers the best amenities with the most convenient location. Thanks to the mountainous terrain and lodge-style accommodations, Sapphire is also nicknamed "Little Switzerland." In addition to the waterfalls, there are lakes, rivers, and creeks throughout the territory. One of the crown jewels of the area is Sapphire Valley Resorts, which has a little something for everyone. There's a world-class golf course, a ski resort with various winter activities, a zip-line course, riverside walkways, and an on-site restaurant. Other well-rated resorts in the area include the Greystone Inn, a historic mansion overlooking Lake Toxaway, and the Black Bear Lodge of Sapphire, featuring numerous suites nestled among the trees.
Planning a vacation to the waterfall-laced valley
Due to its relatively remote location, getting to Sapphire can be kind of tricky. The closest international airport is in the South Carolina city with incredible fall festivals and foliage, Greenville. From there, it's just over 90 minutes to get to Sapphire. However, the closest major airport is in Atlanta, which is about three hours away. If you're on a budget, there's a mix of high-end and affordable resort options in Sapphire and in nearby cities like Cashiers to the west and Rosman to the east. You can also find numerous vacation rentals throughout the region, so there are plenty of options for scenery, convenience, and amenities.
Since waterfalls are a major draw, the best time to visit Sapphire is during the spring and fall. Water flow is heaviest during the spring as the snow and ice melt, so the falls are generally more impressive. However, the colorful scenery with the fall foliage can create an even more magical backdrop, especially if you want to take a lot of photos and videos. Best of all, thanks to its high elevation, Sapphire doesn't get too hot during the summer, with temperatures rarely rising above 80 degrees. Alternatively, if you're into winter activities like skiing, snowboarding, and tubing, several resorts cater to the snow-lovers, so plan accordingly.