Nestled In South Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Lake State Park With Clear Waters To Swim, Tube, And Kayak

Cradled in the Jocassee Gorges, the only temperate rainforest on the East Coast, is a lake state park that's a recreational paradise filled with stunning, clear waters. An absolute must-see for any visit to South Carolina and located near the Tennessee border, Devils Fork State Park is perched along the pristine Sumpter National Forest (on the eastern side). It's also just a 25-minute drive from Table Rock State Park, a popular mountain getaway.

Devils Fork State Park's shining jewel is Lake Jocassee, a sublime reservoir that draws boaters, tubers, swimmers, kayakers, paddleboarders, and scuba divers. This man-made lake is fed by mountain springs, resulting in cool, crisp waters (averaging 72 to 78 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer). The park is also teeming with tranquil waterfalls that can only be accessed by boat.

Lake Jocassee is a fishery that offers some of the best trout fishing around, but is also a prime location for anglers to catch large and smallmouth bass. Hikers will find several enticing trails along the shoreline, where you can walk while soaking in the beauty of your natural surroundings. To top it off, Lake Jocassee has some unparalleled, unique underwater dive sites for both beginner and experienced scuba divers that draw divers from all over to experience the lake's magic.