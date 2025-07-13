Nestled In South Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Lake State Park With Clear Waters To Swim, Tube, And Kayak
Cradled in the Jocassee Gorges, the only temperate rainforest on the East Coast, is a lake state park that's a recreational paradise filled with stunning, clear waters. An absolute must-see for any visit to South Carolina and located near the Tennessee border, Devils Fork State Park is perched along the pristine Sumpter National Forest (on the eastern side). It's also just a 25-minute drive from Table Rock State Park, a popular mountain getaway.
Devils Fork State Park's shining jewel is Lake Jocassee, a sublime reservoir that draws boaters, tubers, swimmers, kayakers, paddleboarders, and scuba divers. This man-made lake is fed by mountain springs, resulting in cool, crisp waters (averaging 72 to 78 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer). The park is also teeming with tranquil waterfalls that can only be accessed by boat.
Lake Jocassee is a fishery that offers some of the best trout fishing around, but is also a prime location for anglers to catch large and smallmouth bass. Hikers will find several enticing trails along the shoreline, where you can walk while soaking in the beauty of your natural surroundings. To top it off, Lake Jocassee has some unparalleled, unique underwater dive sites for both beginner and experienced scuba divers that draw divers from all over to experience the lake's magic.
Things to do at Devils Fork State Park
Devils Fork State Park's beautiful reservoir lake was created in 1973 and offers 75 acres of pristine, undeveloped shoreline. The lake has four boat ramps where visitors can put in. If you don't have a boat, you can always rent stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, canoes, and paddle boats from Eclectic Sun, the outfitter at the pavilion. If you're interested in water skiing or tubing, Eclectic Sun also offers pontoon boat rentals and water sports gear.
Plus, at Lake Jocassee, scuba divers are in for a real treat: the lake's 320-foot depth provides some incredibly clear wall dives, with visibility as far as 50 feet in some areas. When Duke Power (now called Duke Energy) flooded the valley to create the lake, some seriously interesting sites went with it, turning the bottom of the lake into a treasure trove of places to explore. At about 130-feet down is an underwater cemetery. Even deeper, at 300 feet down, there's a lodge from a bygone era and even an old post office. Beginner divers can also get certified on the lake and then head out to explore the Chinese junk sailboat at a depth of 60 feet.
When it's time to take a break from the lake, the Bear Cove Trail, a 2-mile forest loop that starts between the picnic areas, is a fun hike that's great for beginners. If you have a boat, you can access Laurel Fork Falls, a beautiful 80-foot waterfall with a freshwater swimming hole, or Lower Whitewater Falls, which has an iconic 200-foot drop. Devils Fork State Park is also a popular place for birders, with opportunities to not only spot loons and diving birds on Lake Jocassee but also birds of prey like peregrine falcons and bald eagles.
Planning a trip to Devils Fork State Park
The Devils Fork State Park is open year-round, but summer is the most popular time to visit. If you're looking to avoid crowds, the fall brings gorgeous foliage. A visit from mid March to early April provides the added beauty of the rare Oconee Bells, which only bloom in a handful of places in the Southern Appalachians. The white wildflowers have a yellow center and red stem, and hikers can discover them scattered along the 1-mile Oconee Bell Nature Trail within the state park.
Devils Fork is about an hour's drive from the city of Greenville via U.S. route 123. There are two airport options that are both about an hour and 15 minutes' drive from Devils Fork State Park: Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport and the Asheville Regional Airport. Alternatively, the Amtrak Crescent route stops in Greenville and travelers can rent a car from there.
Visitors have the option of camping in Devils Fork at one of two campgrounds that are located steps from the lake. Or for a few more creature comforts, the park is also home to a lodge consisting of 20 villas complete with kitchens and televisions. Cabin rentals typically require a two-night minimum. If there are no spots available, the nearby Table Rock State Park is a great alternative for rustic accommodations. Or, just outside of Salem, South Carolina, is a charming old Victorian home that's now a B&B. If you prefer to stay in a city and make a day trip out to Devils Fork, Greenville has several hotels right in the downtown area steps away from the signature Falls Park, a stunning flower-filled green space. The city also makes the perfect base for further explorations, including to a hidden Blue Ridge Mountain wine region with unmatched beauty.