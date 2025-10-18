Hidden In Connecticut's Countryside Is A Working Organic Farm Fueling Five‑diamond Dining And Spa Luxury

Litchfield County, Connecticut's largest county, is a beautiful and bucolic region where countryside charm comes to life: Think rolling hills blanketed in fall foliage and dotted with red barns, quaint historic towns, and cozy inns and taverns. Tucked amid the Litchfield Hills lies Winvian, a luxury organic farm resort that puts a whimsical twist on the classic country inn.

Winvian's original main farmstead dates to the late 18th century and was named Winvian when Winthrop and Vivian Smith purchased the property in the 1940s. The Smiths' daughter, Maggie Smith, and her daughter, Heather Smith Winkelmann, opened Winvian as a refined boutique property in 2006 with 18 cottages and one suite in the original house, called the Seth Bird House. Each of the accommodations was individually designed with a wide range of unique styles. The luxe Relais & Chateaux retreat also boasts the acclaimed fine dining Restaurant at Winvian and the charming Maggie's Tavern. Winvian's 113-acre estate brims with activities such as the Spa at Winvian, voted the best spa in the U.S., an outdoor swimming pool, bike rentals, cooking classes, and more. Off property, idyllic Litchfield Hills beckon with cute towns to discover, as well as outdoor pursuits like hiking and fishing.

Winvian is located in Morris, Connecticut, about a three-hour drive from both New York City and Boston. The nearest major airport is Bradley International Airport, 45 miles away in the bustling yet underrated city of Hartford and receives direct flights from many U.S. cities. Winvian is open year round, but the prime time to visit to experience its outdoor adventures is between May and November. The fall months in Litchfield Hills are especially spectacular as the trees flush with vibrant autumnal tones.