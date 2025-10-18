Hidden In Connecticut's Countryside Is A Working Organic Farm Fueling Five‑diamond Dining And Spa Luxury
Litchfield County, Connecticut's largest county, is a beautiful and bucolic region where countryside charm comes to life: Think rolling hills blanketed in fall foliage and dotted with red barns, quaint historic towns, and cozy inns and taverns. Tucked amid the Litchfield Hills lies Winvian, a luxury organic farm resort that puts a whimsical twist on the classic country inn.
Winvian's original main farmstead dates to the late 18th century and was named Winvian when Winthrop and Vivian Smith purchased the property in the 1940s. The Smiths' daughter, Maggie Smith, and her daughter, Heather Smith Winkelmann, opened Winvian as a refined boutique property in 2006 with 18 cottages and one suite in the original house, called the Seth Bird House. Each of the accommodations was individually designed with a wide range of unique styles. The luxe Relais & Chateaux retreat also boasts the acclaimed fine dining Restaurant at Winvian and the charming Maggie's Tavern. Winvian's 113-acre estate brims with activities such as the Spa at Winvian, voted the best spa in the U.S., an outdoor swimming pool, bike rentals, cooking classes, and more. Off property, idyllic Litchfield Hills beckon with cute towns to discover, as well as outdoor pursuits like hiking and fishing.
Winvian is located in Morris, Connecticut, about a three-hour drive from both New York City and Boston. The nearest major airport is Bradley International Airport, 45 miles away in the bustling yet underrated city of Hartford and receives direct flights from many U.S. cities. Winvian is open year round, but the prime time to visit to experience its outdoor adventures is between May and November. The fall months in Litchfield Hills are especially spectacular as the trees flush with vibrant autumnal tones.
Staying and dining at Winvian
Each of Winvian's 19 accommodations was individually designed by 15 different architects with a wide range of unique styles. Aviation fans will want to book the Helicopter, a 1,100-square-foot cottage with a restored 1968 helicopter inside that serves as a living area. Adjacent to the helicopter is a large king bed, and all cottages at Winvian boast an outdoor terrace, soaking tub, and fireplace. Fitting in perfectly with Winvian's woodsy setting is the Stone Cottage, pictured here, with it's floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and heated stone floors, plus lush views from every window — including the one above the soaking tub. Other distinctive cottages include the stylish and airy Greenhouse, and the lighthouse-inspired Maritime that overlooks the property's pond.
Staying on a farm has many perks, such as true farm-to-table dining with produce sourced from Winvian's three-acre farm and greenhouses. As Winvian is part of the esteemed Relais & Chateaux group, the culinary program is a real highlight here. The fine dining Restaurant at Winvian is an elegant, light-filled space where breakfast and dinner are served. Breakfast is a bountiful affair with farm fresh eggs, rustic French toast, and bread from the local Bantam Bread Bakehouse. Dinner is more formal with a seasonally rotating three or four-course prix-fixe menu. For more casual meals, dine at Maggie's Tavern, a charming restaurant serving elevated comfort food at lunch and dinner, such as farm beet soup, mini beef meatballs, and handmade ricotta ravioli.
What to see and do at Winvian
A stay at Winvian promises as much adventure or relaxation as one would like. Venture out on foot or by bike to explore the 113-acre farm property. In the summer take a dip in the outdoor pool — and in the cooler months, toast s'mores by the fire or enjoy indoor activities. Art lovers can take painting and stained glass workshops, while gourmands try their hand in cooking classes and oenophiles sip at wine tastings. For true serenity, head to Winvian's highly acclaimed spa with its pampering menu of massages, facials, wellness courses, and spacious sauna. In fact, the Spa at Winvian has been rated the country's top luxury spa by Conde Nast Traveler.
Off property, beautiful Litchfield County begs to be explored, and Winvian's concierge can work with you to book outings like horseback trail rides and private helicopter tours. White Memorial Conservation Center, a 4,000-acre reserve with 40 miles of picturesque nature trails is just seven minutes drive from Winvian, as is the Ripley Waterfowl Conservancy. The county's namesake town, about 10 minutes from Winvian, Litchfield is one of New England's dreamiest getaways where you can stroll its quaint historic district and stop in at boutiques and cafes. Another charming town about a 25-minute drive away is Cornwall, a vibrant getaway in the idyllic foothills of the Berkshire Mountains.