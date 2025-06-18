The 'Greenest Town In Connecticut' Is A Vibrant Getaway In The Idyllic Foothills Of The Berkshire Mountains

Close to 60% of the state of Connecticut is forested, a fact that earned it the top ranking as the best hiking spot in the United States. The coastal towns of the Nutmeg State rightly get a lot of attention for beaches and seafood, but head inland away from the Atlantic Ocean, and you'll find forests, mountains, lakes, and rivers. The location called "the greenest place in Connecticut" is in Litchfield County in the western part of the state near the borders of both Massachusetts and New York. Founded in 1740 and named for a region of England, Cornwall, Connecticut, is one of the state's smallest towns. With only 1,567 residents in a land mass of 46.3 miles as of the 2020 census, Cornwall is the definition of bucolic. While the average U.S. population density is 90 people per square mile, Cornwall has 34 people per square mile.

Part of the 3,300-acre Mohawk Mountain State Forest is in Cornwall (the other part is in neighboring Goshen), and the town also has one of only a handful of covered bridges in the state, as well as a ski mountain. Cornwall is about an hour west of the state capital, Hartford, and an hour and 15 minutes northwest of New Haven. As it neighbors two other states, for perspective, Cornwall is under 30 miles south of the Berkshires town of Great Barrington, Massachusetts, about 150 miles from Boston, and roughly 30 miles east of Millbrook, New York.