The World's Largest Cruise Ship Debuts Trips In 2026. Here's What Passengers Can Expect On Board

In 2026, Royal Caribbean's Legend of the Seas, dubbed the world's largest cruise ship, is scheduled to debut. This 1,200-foot-long vessel weighs an astonishing 250,800 tons and can accommodate up to 7,600 passengers. It also offers a variety of accommodations, ranging from three-story family townhouse suites to luxurious staterooms, all designed for comfort and style.

The immense scale of the Legend of the Seas makes it feel like its own floating city. With 18 decks, seven pools, a record-breaking water park featuring six waterslides, and endless activities, the ship promises an unparalleled cruise experience. The vessel offers unique entertainment options, including a 55-foot-tall waterfall in an AquaTheater, a skywalk ropes course, and even an iceless ice-skating rink. For those seeking relaxation, it includes serene spa facilities and quiet lounges overlooking the ocean.

Cruise-goers can also enjoy world-class dining, from casual eateries offering Japanese street food to Italian cuisine and everything in between. The ship also features a Royal Caribbean staple: The Casino Royale. If you are planning to gamble, though, it's important to know what you may need to report on your taxes after sailing home. With so much to explore onboard, it's easy to forget that the Legend of the Seas is also a gateway to unforgettable destinations.