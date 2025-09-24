The World's Largest Cruise Ship Debuts Trips In 2026. Here's What Passengers Can Expect On Board
In 2026, Royal Caribbean's Legend of the Seas, dubbed the world's largest cruise ship, is scheduled to debut. This 1,200-foot-long vessel weighs an astonishing 250,800 tons and can accommodate up to 7,600 passengers. It also offers a variety of accommodations, ranging from three-story family townhouse suites to luxurious staterooms, all designed for comfort and style.
The immense scale of the Legend of the Seas makes it feel like its own floating city. With 18 decks, seven pools, a record-breaking water park featuring six waterslides, and endless activities, the ship promises an unparalleled cruise experience. The vessel offers unique entertainment options, including a 55-foot-tall waterfall in an AquaTheater, a skywalk ropes course, and even an iceless ice-skating rink. For those seeking relaxation, it includes serene spa facilities and quiet lounges overlooking the ocean.
Cruise-goers can also enjoy world-class dining, from casual eateries offering Japanese street food to Italian cuisine and everything in between. The ship also features a Royal Caribbean staple: The Casino Royale. If you are planning to gamble, though, it's important to know what you may need to report on your taxes after sailing home. With so much to explore onboard, it's easy to forget that the Legend of the Seas is also a gateway to unforgettable destinations.
Legend of the Seas destinations and booking tips
Starting in the summer of 2026, European cruises to the Mediterranean will begin. The inaugural voyage of the Legend of the Seas is set to depart nearly a month ahead of schedule. It will sail on July 11, 2026, on a round trip from Rome (Civitavecchia), with stops in Naples, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, and Provence. This and other Mediterranean cruises next summer will cost between $2,000 and approximately $3,100 per person for seven nights, as of this writing.
By winter, the ship will cross the Atlantic to begin Southern Caribbean sailings out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Its first trip out of the United States will be a four-day trip to Royal Caribbean's private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay. This voyage is priced at about $1,300. From there, longer Caribbean itineraries will take guests to tropical favorites such as St. Thomas, Aruba, and St. Maarten.
With high demand for such a headline-making ship, fares can fluctuate quickly. To make the most of your budget, it's important to book strategically and know the best days to book (typically Thursdays). Passengers prone to seasickness may want to avoid cabins at the front of the ship, where movement tends to be more noticeable. Whether your dream cruise involves Mediterranean summers or Caribbean escapes, the Legend of the Seas offers a once-in-a-lifetime way to explore the world starting in 2026.