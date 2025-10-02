A Breathtaking Mountain City Brimming With Affordable Fun Is Tennessee's Thriving Great Smokies Gateway
The glitz of Dollywood and the farm-fresh bites of Blackberry Farm get much of the attention when it comes to visiting the Great Smoky Mountains in East Tennessee. But Gatlinburg, a breathtaking mountain city brimming with affordable fun, awaits just 20 minutes from the region's kitschy tourist center of Pigeon Forge.
A little more than an hour from Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport, Gatlinburg is the place for a family vacation that isn't centered on theme parks and onstage spectacles like its neighbor. Rather, the more compact mountain city is eminently walkable, quieter, and more focused on the outdoors. Both are clogged with tourists in the summer, but besides Gatlinburg Parkway, the city's main street, it's easy to avoid the crowds.
Stays in Gatlinburg are on the inexpensive end, with respectable resorts like the Glenstone Lodge sometimes dipping in price to less than $100 a night. Glenstone Lodge is located minutes from the tourist center, but also half a mile from Great Smoky Mountains National Park's entry point. Kids will love the indoor pool, complete with a waterfall. For something a bit more luxurious, try Rocky Waters Motor Inn, a circa-1935 hotel that's been converted into an upscale adult-only stay with balconies that overlook the Little Pigeon River. Sleeping there will cost you upwards of $300 on some in-season weekends, but usually, a night is less than $200.
The perfect day in Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Since 1960, vacationers have been breaking their fast at Pancake Pantry in The Village, a charming shopping center that looks like an old European square. There, diners will find more than 20 varieties of pancakes, including crêpes and blintzes. From there, head to Ober Mountain for a morning ride on the famous Gatlinburg Tram. The 2.1-mile track takes visitors almost 3,000 feet over sea level with unparalleled views of the Great Smoky Mountains.
If you buy an Ober Mountain Fun Pass for $49, you'll be able to spend all the time you wish on activities such as speeding down the Smoky Mountain bobsled, ice skating, and tubing. Though Great Smoky Mountains National Park does charge for parking, entry is free. Budget travelers will have plenty to see when they hike the country's busiest national park. That includes six waterfall hikes, such as Grotto Falls, famous for the ability to walk behind the flowing water.
Can't resist the call of a good theme park? Anakeesta, which starts at $34.99 for an adult day pass, has a woodsy feel that defies the usual kid-friendly park ambience. You'll pay extra for coaster passes, but it's worth it for adventurous types who will glory in the thrills of the Hellbender and Rail Runner Mountain Coasters. What about lunch? Throughout the summer, Anakeesta hosts United Tastes of America, a food festival that includes food and beverages from around the country.
Get the most out of an evening in Gatlinburg
Two of the three most beloved Gatlinburg attractions on TripAdvisor are distilleries. Book an entertaining tour at both, though possibly not on the same day. At Sugarlands Distilling Company, a moonshine tasting costs just $5 for 12 tastings, including unusual flavors like blueberry muffin and maple bacon. Ole Smoky Tennessee Distillery's The Holler lays claim to the title of the nation's most-visited distillery. There you can also pay $5 for a tasting, or upgrade to a premium tasting for $8, all to the tunes of a bluegrass band.
Don't want to take the kids on a booze crawl? One of the best attractions in the Smoky Mountains is a family-friendly aquarium, Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies. It's open until 10 p.m. on weekends, so you can beat the crowds by going at night. There, you'll see around 350 species of wildlife. The aquarium's sibling, Ripley's Believe It or Not, is a fun add-on where you can see oddities from around the world.
And dinner? Sup at Smoky Mountain Trout House for a taste of what's local. There are 10 different trout entrees, so your family can get it blackened, fried, or buried in green beans and almonds. For something more upscale, The Greenbrier allows you to start with bulgogi empanadas or duck confit with Parisian gnocchi before sinking your teeth into a foie-gras-filled beef wellington. Those craving something smaller, a board filled with housemade charcuterie or smoked pastrami at Heirloom Room may be just the ticket. The views of the cuisine you sample will be almost as breathtaking as the mountains you're really there to see.