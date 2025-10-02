A Breathtaking Mountain City Brimming With Affordable Fun Is Tennessee's Thriving Great Smokies Gateway

The glitz of Dollywood and the farm-fresh bites of Blackberry Farm get much of the attention when it comes to visiting the Great Smoky Mountains in East Tennessee. But Gatlinburg, a breathtaking mountain city brimming with affordable fun, awaits just 20 minutes from the region's kitschy tourist center of Pigeon Forge.

A little more than an hour from Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport, Gatlinburg is the place for a family vacation that isn't centered on theme parks and onstage spectacles like its neighbor. Rather, the more compact mountain city is eminently walkable, quieter, and more focused on the outdoors. Both are clogged with tourists in the summer, but besides Gatlinburg Parkway, the city's main street, it's easy to avoid the crowds.

Stays in Gatlinburg are on the inexpensive end, with respectable resorts like the Glenstone Lodge sometimes dipping in price to less than $100 a night. Glenstone Lodge is located minutes from the tourist center, but also half a mile from Great Smoky Mountains National Park's entry point. Kids will love the indoor pool, complete with a waterfall. For something a bit more luxurious, try Rocky Waters Motor Inn, a circa-1935 hotel that's been converted into an upscale adult-only stay with balconies that overlook the Little Pigeon River. Sleeping there will cost you upwards of $300 on some in-season weekends, but usually, a night is less than $200.