A Chic Coastal Getaway With Pristine Beaches And Stylish Energy Is Known As 'The Hamptons Of South America'

Jose Ignacio has a stylish energy and chic fashion scene, from the people walking down the streets and dining to the vibrant shopping opportunities throughout the area. It's home to various upscale boutiques and concept stores, where you can find pieces from both local and international brands. You'll find the majority of the stores on Calle Los Cisnes, but there are also summer pop-up stores to keep an eye out for. One must-visit store is El Canuto. First opened in 1995, the shop is owned by two sisters and features designer clothing from Uruguay, Argentina, and Brazil.

Jose Ignacio may surprise you with its offerings, including the Jose Ignacio International Film Festival, which has been running for more than 15 years. If there's a must-see when visiting from January to February, it's this. You'll enjoy the surroundings of Jose Ignacio as movie screenings take place in an open-air environment. This festival brings together locals and visitors as well as filmmakers and industry professionals to celebrate the joy of art through film.

The village's exploration and celebration of art hardly ends there. One of the most intriguing things to see in Jose Ignacio is in one of its lavish hotels: Posada Ayana, with 17 incredible, stylish rooms, also contains an awe-inspiring architectural light show by James Turrell. Named Ta Khut, it's South America's first free-standing "Skyspace" installation that combines natural and artificial light for an immaculate display. You'll have to stay here to see it, though, as it's available exclusively to hotel guests.