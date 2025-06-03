One Of The World's Longest Sidewalks Is A Waterfront Playground Of Beaches And Parks In South America
Uruguay, the South American destination that Anthony Bourdain dubbed the world's most underrated, often surprises first-time visitors. Not only does the country boast some of the most stunning, yet overlooked beaches in South America, but it also features one of the world's longest sidewalks. La Rambla, found in Montevideo, runs for nearly 14 miles along the Río de la Plata, providing access to the capital city's neighborhoods, beaches, and recreational areas.
Beginning near the Mercado del Puerto, a bustling market known for its traditional Uruguayan cuisine, the sidewalk takes pedestrians by amusement parks, green spaces, museums, and popular beaches. On the eastern side of Rambla, there are sporty beaches with hotspots for kitesurfing and surfing, waterfront plazas, and vibrant food markets. To thoroughly enjoy La Rambla, it's best to explore it over several days, allowing yourself ample time to enjoy everything it offers at your own pace. You can walk, rollerblade, or rent a bike through local shops like Orange Bike.
To reach Montevideo, most visitors fly into Carrasco International Airport, located about 12 miles from the city center. From the airport, you can take a taxi, rent a car, or hop on a public bus to get to the famous walkway, with a trip time that generally runs between 45 minutes to an hour.
Discover the beaches, parks, and eateries along the western Rambla
A good starting point on the western side of La Rambla is the Mercado de Puerto, or Port Market. Built in the mid-1800s, the vibrant market is now known for its fresh seafood and meat-centric restaurants. Moving east on the promenade, you'll find one of the area's most popular beaches, Playa Ramírez. While you may not see that many people swimming, the location makes it ideal to spend time at, especially for families, as it's right next to a roller skating rink and one of the city's most frequented and largest parks, Parque Rodó. There's also a small amusement park that has been here since 1968, though it now has modern attractions, like bumper cars and pendulum rides. And be sure to check out the National Museum of Visual Arts, which displays the country's largest collection of paintings.
Further east on La Rambla is Playa de los Pocitos, which is suitable for taking a dip and soaking in the local vibes. The white sands stretch for over a mile in this affluent neighborhood, and sports like volleyball and soccer are almost always being played here. This is also a great spot for a bite to eat, as you'll find many seaside restaurants, from retro-looking hamburger stands to kiosks selling snacks like fried calamari.
For something more upscale, take a short 10-minute stroll to the Buceo Port Pier. Here, you'll find an authentic seafood restaurant called El Italiano, where you can dine with Montevideans. As the day unwinds, you can catch the sunset at the nearby yacht club and pier, ending your day exploring La Rambla.
Visit parks and catch waves on the eastern section of La Rambla
Start your second day exploring the promenade at Playa Malvin, which is renowned for its expansive beach and clear waters. You'll see lots of kitesurfing here, thanks to the area's prime wind conditions for the sport, especially from May to September. Kitesurfing novices can schedule a class at one of the few schools on and around the beach. Less than a mile away, Playa Honda draws surfers to Montevideo due to its consistent swells. The spot, which features sandy bottoms and both right and left beach breaks, is ideal for beginners.
As you continue to walk east on La Rambla, you'll reach Playa de los Ingleses. Adjacent to the beach is Plaza Virgilio, a waterfront park featuring a statue dedicated to the Navy's fallen sailors. Don't miss the rocks of Punta Gorda during your walk; located on the beachfront in front of the plaza, they date back over 2.1 billion years. When you feel hungry, stop by Club Nautico for a coffee or a snack. In addition to its gymnasiums and various sports fields, the club has a restaurant that's open to the public, with a terrace overlooking the beach.
At La Rambla's eastern end, in one of the city's most sought-after neighborhoods, lies Playa Carrasco. Before heading to this area's long stretch of beach, stop by the Mercado Arocena for dinner. The specialty food market is smack dab in the center of Parque Grauert, a lush park with tennis courts, pickleball courts, and a skatepark. It offers a variety of food options, including ceviche, sushi, wood-fired pizzas, and a brewery. There's also a coworking spot for those who may be taking a working vacation — it's just another reason Montevideo is one of the best digital nomad destinations.