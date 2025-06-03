One Of The World's Longest Sidewalks Is A Waterfront Playground Of Beaches And Parks In South America

Uruguay, the South American destination that Anthony Bourdain dubbed the world's most underrated, often surprises first-time visitors. Not only does the country boast some of the most stunning, yet overlooked beaches in South America, but it also features one of the world's longest sidewalks. La Rambla, found in Montevideo, runs for nearly 14 miles along the Río de la Plata, providing access to the capital city's neighborhoods, beaches, and recreational areas.

Beginning near the Mercado del Puerto, a bustling market known for its traditional Uruguayan cuisine, the sidewalk takes pedestrians by amusement parks, green spaces, museums, and popular beaches. On the eastern side of Rambla, there are sporty beaches with hotspots for kitesurfing and surfing, waterfront plazas, and vibrant food markets. To thoroughly enjoy La Rambla, it's best to explore it over several days, allowing yourself ample time to enjoy everything it offers at your own pace. You can walk, rollerblade, or rent a bike through local shops like Orange Bike.

To reach Montevideo, most visitors fly into Carrasco International Airport, located about 12 miles from the city center. From the airport, you can take a taxi, rent a car, or hop on a public bus to get to the famous walkway, with a trip time that generally runs between 45 minutes to an hour.