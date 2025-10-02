Tucked In Texas Hill Country Is One Of America's Friendliest Cities With Wineries And German Flair

Even though the Texas Hill Country AVA and Wine Country in Fredericksburg didn't explode until the 1990s, vineyards in Texas date back to the 17th century. North America's first vineyard was actually founded in the Lone Star State in 1662 by Franciscan Priests. European settlements followed in the 1800s with different grapevine cuts, and after prohibition, there were more vineyard openings once it was determined to be a good location for growing grapes. Today, there are over 50 wineries in Fredericksburg, with a mix of makers that grow grapes locally and others that source them from other destinations, including California. The vast array of wineries in Fredericksburg has something for any type of palate, from reds and whites to sparkling wines and frozen drinks. Some vineyards, such as Grape Creek Vineyards, are member-driven, but many are free and open to the public for tastings, dining, and exploring.

The 290 Wine Shuttle is the safest and most efficient way to get a taste of Fredericksburg's best winery experiences. The shuttle begins in the heart of Fredericksburg at the Inn on Barons Creek, just a couple of blocks from Main Street. For a fee of $50, you have access from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to a hop-on, hop-off shuttle that loops to a over a dozen wineries along Highway 290, which runs directly through the city. The shuttle operates with limited access on Fridays and Sundays. It primarily runs on Saturdays for groups, bachelorette parties, and wine enthusiasts looking for an energetic setting. Safari Winery, one of the first stops, boasts a South African motif, and Barons Creek Vineyards is popular for its Italian villa-like setting and central water fountain near the tasting room. Six Shooter Cellars is the final stop, where you can sample meads and its trademark Honeywine to end a day at the vineyards on a sweet note.