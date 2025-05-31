The Most Incredible Finger Lakes Towns For Charm, Wine, And Waterfront Adventures

Look at a map, and it becomes evident how the Finger Lakes got their name. These slender bodies of water look like fingers of blue splayed across the terrain of central New York, a state with lots of overlooked small towns. There are 11 lakes in total, and depending on sources, there are two explanations for how they formed. Glaciers moved through this region millions of years ago, leaving long grooves in the ground that eventually filled with water.

In another recounting of their history, Native American lore posits that the lakes represent the place where a powerful spirit laid its hands on the ground to bless the land. Either way, this is an area of great beauty, and one with several wineries alongside the deepest lake. Visitors will also find plenty of small towns dotted on and near the lakes, each with its own unique appeal. Looking through blogs like World Atlas, forums like Reddit, and based on our travels around the region, we've put together a compendium of the most incredible Finger Lakes towns.