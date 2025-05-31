The Most Incredible Finger Lakes Towns For Charm, Wine, And Waterfront Adventures
Look at a map, and it becomes evident how the Finger Lakes got their name. These slender bodies of water look like fingers of blue splayed across the terrain of central New York, a state with lots of overlooked small towns. There are 11 lakes in total, and depending on sources, there are two explanations for how they formed. Glaciers moved through this region millions of years ago, leaving long grooves in the ground that eventually filled with water.
In another recounting of their history, Native American lore posits that the lakes represent the place where a powerful spirit laid its hands on the ground to bless the land. Either way, this is an area of great beauty, and one with several wineries alongside the deepest lake. Visitors will also find plenty of small towns dotted on and near the lakes, each with its own unique appeal. Looking through blogs like World Atlas, forums like Reddit, and based on our travels around the region, we've put together a compendium of the most incredible Finger Lakes towns.
Auburn
If you are looking for history and culture, this town north of Owasco Lake fits the bill. Visitors to Auburn will be able to enjoy museums and the arts right in the heart of town. The Cayuga Museum of History and Art can trace its origins to the 1930s. It has three buildings, each with its own distinct offerings. The Willard-Case house is the most traditional of the museum's spaces, with art and history that showcase the work and life of the area.
Next door to the museum, the Schweinfurth Art Center works with emerging local artists to promote their work. Auburn is also where to find the Harriet Tubman Home. A leading figure in the abolitionist movement, Tubman moved to Auburn in the 1850s with her parents. Tours of the house where they lived are conducted twice a week, but appointments are required.
Aurora
This village sits on the eastern shore of Cayuga Lake, about halfway down the body of water. This is a small destination for sure, with one main road — you guessed it, it's called Main Street — running through Aurora. Only about 300 residents live there year-round, adding to the Lilliputian character of the village. What visitors will find in abundance, however, is architectural longevity. There are buildings around Aurora that were built in the late 18th century that still stand today. They showcase a variety of architectural vernaculars. The Patrick Tavern, which was built in 1793 and is the oldest structure in the village, displays classic Dutch framing.
Elsewhere, travelers will be able to see Federal and Queen Anne homes, Italianate houses, and churches that reflect Gothic and Romanesque influences. Even with its tiny size, Aurora has a performing arts hub in the Morgan Opera House. The small venue dates to the Victorian era, and is filled with mesmerizing details — a proscenium of pressed tin, windows with leaded glass, and plenty of old wooden accents. At the southern end of the village, Lake Glass Beach is a great spot for some quiet reflection.
Canandaigua
The name Canandaigua is also the name of the lake where the town is located. Visitors to Canandaigua can enjoy the lake in a couple of exciting ways. Seager Marine offers visitors boats to take out on the water, and supplies a captain to navigate the vessel around the lake. The boat can fit up to 10 passengers, and travelers have the choice of renting one for a full day, half day, or for a shorter trip at sunset.
Perhaps more exciting than experiencing the water up close is seeing it from an elevated viewpoint. The hot-air balloon rides with Liberty Balloon Company take in the shimmering lake, the undulating hills that rise and fall on either side of it, and the greater Finger Lakes region as a whole. There are flights available all year, one in the morning, one in the evening, and the balloons are small, lending the excursion a more intimate character. Back on land, Canandaigua has a renowned performance arts venue in the CMAC — it gets the likes of James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Melissa Etheridge, and The Beach Boys on its stage.
Geneva
This town at the top of Seneca Lake unfurls as a series of loosely gridded streets. Geneva has a number of farm-to-table restaurants that let diners enjoy the riches of local delights. Diciannove Dieci (1910) looks like a palatial estate pulled right out of the Italian countryside. It features finely manicured gardens, spellbinding vistas of the lake, and dishes that use ingredients grown onsite. A long, communal table is the focal point at FLX Table. It seats 12 diners and encourages mingling with strangers during the multi-course meals that change with the seasons. Meats, wines, and produce from the local area support the menu at Kindred Fare.
Visitors can also enjoy some fine food and wine in a unique setting at Belhurst Castle, which is on the National Register of Historic Properties. Travelers with other interests will also find reward in Geneva. Culture fans can catch a movie or live performance at the Smith Center for the Arts. Sports enthusiasts can attend the Annual National Lake Trout Derby held over Memorial Day weekend (Geneva is a big deal among trout anglers), kayak on the lake, or rent a bike to explore the area. In town, Linden Street becomes pedestrian-only, and visitors can casually hop from restaurant to cafe to bar with ease.
Hammondsport
Wine lovers who come to visit Hammondsport can rejoice, because there are some great wineries close by this quaint town. Not only that, but this is also a village with some fabulous fall foliage views. But back to the wine. Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery occupies a comely spot on the lake, and it played a key role in the history of wine in the Finger Lakes. At this location on Keuka Lake, in 1957, Dr. Frank first planted vinifera vines, giving a boost to the wine industry. Visitors can choose from a range of wine tastings and dining options while enjoying the sumptuous surroundings.
Pleasant Valley Wine Company has the distinction of being the oldest winery in the region, first set up in 1860. The winery has three locations around the Finger Lakes, but the one by Hammondsport stands out for its historic buildings made of stone, which are on the National Register of Historic Places. Vintages produced by the winery include an award-winning champagne. Hammondsport can easily be traversed in 10 minutes, and with only about 1,000 residents, it is a warm, welcoming place for a visit.
Ithaca
There is a T-shirt that you might have seen people, usually young and hip, wearing. It reads, "Ithaca is GORGES," a play on words and sounds, and a reference to the beautiful natural formations around this Finger Lake town. Ithaca, which is home to Cornell University and is a charming college town, is indeed gorgeous. It expands over an area at the southern tip of Cayuga Lake, and features natural areas and parks within town limits, and just beyond. It isn't hard to find a waterfall around Ithaca, with 150 cascades located within a 10-mile radius of the town.
Combining waterfall-viewing with a hike is a common option for travelers. Cascadilla Gorge Trail is a fantastic walk, and best of all, it sits in the heart of Ithaca. The trail isn't long, less than 1.5 miles in total, but it packs in plenty along the way as the gorge descends hundreds of feet through bands of shale and sandstone to create a number of waterfalls.As with other destinations in the Finger Lakes, Ithaca provides easy access to wineries. What might be less well-known is the wealth of cider in the area. There are 10 craft cideries located within 30 minutes of Ithaca by car, all using apples grown in local orchards.
Lansing
Sitting a little to the north of Ithaca, this town has several farms that blanket the land up the shores of Cayuga Lake. Elle Pea Acres specializes in flowers and also rears horses and alpacas. Its farm stand is open daily during warmer months, when crops and flowers grow. At the Stiles Family Farmstead, fresh maple syrup and local wild honey are among the delights on sale. Moore Family Farm is less a farm than a fun destination for multiple generations. It really ramps up in the fall, when attractions include a corn maze, a pumpkin patch, wagon rides, and a straw pyramid.
Just outside Lansing, visitors can unwind at Myers Park, where the peninsula leads out toward a lighthouse. Lansing is also a good base to see Ludlowville Falls, a broad, tiered cascade that is especially alluring when seen against the surrounding fall foliage. A short walk from the falls, Rogues Harbor Inn boasts a deep history. It first opened in 1830 as the Central Exchange Hotel and had more than 10 working fireplaces. Even today, from its long covered front porch to its brick facade and green window shutters, it oozes grandeur.
Naples
A few miles south of Canandaigua Lake, Naples is the gateway to some fantastic hiking. It is also home to a storied winery and historic downtown district. Hazlitt has a background that stretches back more than 170 years. It all began in 1852, when two members of the Hazlitt family bought about 150 acres of land in the Finger Lakes, by Seneca Lake. As part of an expansion, the company purchased a winery in Naples in 2011, naming it Hazlitt Red Cat Cellars. It features a huge wine production plant and a tasting room where travelers can sample the renowned Red Cat wine. For hikers, Naples is a smart choice for a visit.
In town, the Village Historic Trail is a 2-mile walk that dives into the town's rich history. Travelers will find a stop that was part of the Underground Railroad, the house of a man who was instrumental in the region's wine industry, and a cemetery where Revolutionary War soldiers are buried. One of the highlights of the annual calendar is the Naples Grape Festival, held over a weekend in late September. Expect music, art, food, an area dedicated to tastings of local wine, beer, and cider, and the beloved Naples Greatest Grape Pie Contest.
Penn Yan
Keuka Spring Vineyards has a couple of tasting rooms in New York State. One is in Saratoga Springs, while the other is in Penn Yan, where oenophiles can sample a selection of the vintner's whites and reds. Penn Yan occupies the northern cusp of Keuka Lake, its web of streets radiating out a few thousand feet beyond the waters. While home to the usual roster of independent boutiques, family-run cafes and restaurants, and quaint streets, Penn Yan also has a vibrant art scene. The Arts Center of Yates County — the county where Penn Yan is located — is where local artists can find a forum to display their work. It also holds classes, competitions, exhibitions, and stages live musical events.
Travelers can also purchase works on display. There is more artisanal shopping in store at Staving Artist Woodwork. The furniture, accessories, and gifts for sale at the shop are made using staves from wine barrels, all the handiwork of a local wood maestro. Hand-molded, fired pieces by local potters fill the shelves and displays at The Potters Gallery. Visitors can find everything from earrings to wind chimes to hand-painted fruit bowls for sale. To see the streets come alive with commerce and camaraderie, visit during the annual Fall Festival, held in early November.
Seneca Falls
Travelers who make a journey to Seneca Falls will experience plenty of history alongside the natural lakefront beauty. The town near Cayuga Lake calls itself the Birthplace of the Women's Rights movement. It was in Seneca Falls that Elizabeth Cady Stanton lived, and she was instrumental in setting up the first Women's Rights Convention in the town, held in 1848. This quiet beginning was the springboard for a growing movement that helped to formalize equal rights for women across many facets of society. The location of that convention falls within the Seneca Falls Historic District, where the 19th-century architectural mantle persists.
About 25 streets sit within that district, and include buildings that were key in manufacturing early versions of water pumps and fire engines. Travelers who want to grasp a deeper understanding of the town's past can visit the Seneca Falls Historical Society. Situated in a 23-room Victorian pile, the society opens throughout the year and enlightens guests with information on the people and places that have put Seneca Falls on the map. Movie buffs will definitely want to visit the It's A Wonderful Life Museum, named for the Frank Capra movie that is a holiday staple for families up and down the U.S. Seneca Falls has long believed it was the inspiration for the fictional town of Bedford Falls in the movie, and memorabilia from the film forms the core of exhibits at the museum.
Skaneateles
Skaneateles has a strong sense of community. That is why locals band together for events like Rock The Dock, a fundraiser that aims to gather funds to repair and maintain the docks by the main pier on Skaneateles Lake. Locals come together for other events throughout the year. The Curbstone Festival is held each July on three streets within the town. It's when local businesses and individuals set up sidewalk stalls to sell their wares at heavily discounted rates.
Also running in July, the Antique & Classic Boat Show promises boat lovers a smorgasbord of old, meticulously maintained boats to pore over. One of the more unusual festivals occurs after Thanksgiving and runs until Christmas Eve. The Dickens Christmas sees characters from Dickens' books come to life and stroll through the town center. There are also theatrical performances in the street, wagon rides, and an appearance by Father Christmas. If you want to explore the lake, operators like Mid-Lakes Navigation take visitors out on the water during the warmer months of the year.
Trumansburg
Set a short distance west of Cayuga Lake, this town is the perfect base for trips to wineries. Sheldrake Point Winery sits between a pair of gorges, with vines that slowly descend close to the lake. The effect of the water is central to the survival of the grapes, and coupled with soil that is well-suited to grape vines, it allows 10 types of Vitis vinifera grapes to thrive in the location. This is a relatively young winery, with its first wines bottled in 2001. Wines range from dry rosés to sparkling whites and moody reds.
Lucas Vineyards' story starts a little earlier, with its first vintages debuting in 1980. This is a family-run enterprise, with an award-winning stable of reds and whites. Both wineries are a short drive from Trumansburg, a village of less than 2,000 residents. In the town, travelers can stop by the farmers' market, let loose during the annual Grassroots Festival of Music & Dance, or enjoy the yearly Winterfest.
Waterloo
The town of Waterloo isn't on a lake — it sits between Geneva and Seneca Falls — but it is special in another way. This is the town where Memorial Day was founded. This tale goes back to the 1860s, when a local chemist thought up the idea of commemorating those who had perished while serving their country by putting flowers on their graves. The suggestion was made again later by the chemist to an army general, and soon a plan was formed.
In May 1866, flags were raised around Waterloo at half mast. Groups marched to local cemeteries and laid wreaths on the graves of fallen soldiers. This practice continued the following year, and soon it began to spread to other areas, eventually formalized to a date in late May. In 1966, Congress officially recognized Waterloo as the place where Memorial Day began. You can ponder this claim to fame on the Cayuga-Seneca Canal Trail, a 4-mile path from Waterloo to Seneca Lake that shadows a canal and passes through woods and wetlands.
Watkins Glen
Even if you can't make it to this town on Seneca Lake, you can get a real-time view of the water from this live cam. The name of this town is, of course, synonymous with the nearby Watkins Glen State Park, an ethereal, waterfall-filled park. That beautiful slice of nature is one of the highlights of any visit to the Finger Lakes. The park isn't huge, but in the distance of a couple of miles, its main stream carves through cliffs, creating twisting gorges, and powering more than 15 waterfalls en route.
Hikers can marvel at the gorge from trails, and thanks to the tight space between cliffs on either side of the water, the park remains relatively cool, even in the summer. Visitors can also enjoy the waters of the lake right alongside the town. Watkins Glen supplies opportunities for fishing, taking a kayak out, swimming, and even taking a sunset cruise on a schooner. For a sweet treat, grab a scoop at Glen Dairy Bar, which has been serving ice cream since 1947.
Methodology
There is much to admire in the Finger Lakes, starting with the immense natural beauty. There is also a wealth of towns to explore. To find the most amazing ones, we recalled our own travels in the region and remembered the towns that left a lasting impression. We also pored over sites like World Atlas, forums like Reddit, and Visit Finger Lakes, the official tourism site for the region. We aimed to compile a list of towns that are situated on different lakes, and that had a variety of things to offer, from scenic nature to great wine — and a strong local ambience.