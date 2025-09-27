Delta Air Lines Is Setting Itself Apart From Competitors With A Groundbreaking New Partnership

Most airlines will try to win over travelers with perks, whether that translates to fancy airport lounges or offering the world's best airline points program. Some airlines will go as far as to launch the longest direct flight in the world if it means flyers will pick them over a competitor. Delta Air Lines, one of the largest U.S.-based airlines, is opting for a different approach.

Delta hopes to stand out from the crowd by investing in the next generation of airplanes, and the company is well on its way to achieving this through a new, exclusive partnership with Maeve Aerospace. The two companies will collaborate to further the development of the Maeve Jet, a hybrid-electric design meant to reduce fuel consumption. Delta will be providing its operational expertise and preparing for the aircraft's eventual commercial launch.

Maeve Aerospace is the fifth company to join Delta's Sustainable Skies Lab, a first-of-its-kind innovation hub dedicated to the future of aviation. An exclusive partnership means that when the Maeve Jet is ready to fly passengers, they'll be on a Delta flight.