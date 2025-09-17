An Airline Is About To Launch The Longest Direct Flight In The World And It's Over A Day Long

Add this new China Eastern Airlines flight to the list of the world's longest flights: the Shanghai-based carrier will launch direct service between Shanghai's Pudong International Airport (PVG) and Ministro Pistarini International Airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina (EZE), on December 4, 2025. This 10,600 nautical mile (12,100 regular miles) route on a Boeing 777-300 ER will break the record for the longest direct commercial flight in the world. The outbound Shanghai-Buenos Aires leg is expected to take 25 hours and 30 minutes, while the return leg will be, as one journalist put it, "a bum-numbing" 29 hours, thanks to headwinds. It's considered an "antipodal" route, linking two cities on opposite ends of the Earth.

A direct flight is not the same as a nonstop: This China Eastern flight includes a scheduled two-hour stopover in Auckland, New Zealand, but the flight number and plane itself will not change. As of now, it's unclear whether passengers will remain on board the aircraft during the stopover, but reportedly, there will be no luggage transfers or immigration requirements for Chinese nationals transiting through Auckland. Either way, this is probably one flight you won't want to raw dog, no matter how trendy it is.

The Boeing 777-300 has been a long-haul favorite since its 1998 debut. It remains the largest twin-engine passenger plane in the world, and the ER (Extended Range) model has more seats with a maximum range of 7,880 nautical miles, built to carry maximum passengers maximum distances. China Eastern says the new route will simplify connections to South America — avoiding congestion and delays typical of European and U.S. stopovers, and be easier on timezone adjustment. It will operate the eastbound flight on Mondays and Thursdays, and the westbound flight on Tuesdays and Fridays. Standard economy seats currently start at $1,718 one-way.