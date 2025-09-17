An Airline Is About To Launch The Longest Direct Flight In The World And It's Over A Day Long
Add this new China Eastern Airlines flight to the list of the world's longest flights: the Shanghai-based carrier will launch direct service between Shanghai's Pudong International Airport (PVG) and Ministro Pistarini International Airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina (EZE), on December 4, 2025. This 10,600 nautical mile (12,100 regular miles) route on a Boeing 777-300 ER will break the record for the longest direct commercial flight in the world. The outbound Shanghai-Buenos Aires leg is expected to take 25 hours and 30 minutes, while the return leg will be, as one journalist put it, "a bum-numbing" 29 hours, thanks to headwinds. It's considered an "antipodal" route, linking two cities on opposite ends of the Earth.
A direct flight is not the same as a nonstop: This China Eastern flight includes a scheduled two-hour stopover in Auckland, New Zealand, but the flight number and plane itself will not change. As of now, it's unclear whether passengers will remain on board the aircraft during the stopover, but reportedly, there will be no luggage transfers or immigration requirements for Chinese nationals transiting through Auckland. Either way, this is probably one flight you won't want to raw dog, no matter how trendy it is.
The Boeing 777-300 has been a long-haul favorite since its 1998 debut. It remains the largest twin-engine passenger plane in the world, and the ER (Extended Range) model has more seats with a maximum range of 7,880 nautical miles, built to carry maximum passengers maximum distances. China Eastern says the new route will simplify connections to South America — avoiding congestion and delays typical of European and U.S. stopovers, and be easier on timezone adjustment. It will operate the eastbound flight on Mondays and Thursdays, and the westbound flight on Tuesdays and Fridays. Standard economy seats currently start at $1,718 one-way.
The route aims to open new paths for China-Latin America ties
The longest nonstop flight in the world is Singapore Airlines' route from Singapore (SIN) to New York's JFK — just under 19 hours to cover more than 9,500 miles without stopping. The current record holder for the longest direct commercial flight is Air China's Flight 897 from Beijing to São Paulo, Brazil, with a stopover in Madrid. China Eastern's new Shanghai-Buenos Aires route will beat this record by nearly three hours, but provide easy access for China not just to Argentina but to surrounding countries like Uruguay and Chile. This "Air Silk Road" initiative to create faster and more direct connections as China strengthens trade and political ties with Latin and South American countries is part of the country's broader Belt and Road Initiative, expanding global infrastructure and influence.
"The availability of regular flights linking major South American capitals with Beijing and Shanghai signifies the further expansion of China's international route network into the most distant South American market," said Lin Zhijie, an aviation industry analyst speaking to China Daily. "The ability to operate ultra-long routes is ... one of the most important criteria in measuring global hub operators." It's also worth noting that China Eastern is a member of the SkyTeam alliance, along with Argentine airline Aerolíneas Argentinas, and U.S. carriers Delta and Virgin Atlantic.
Though it may be hard to imagine spending more than a full day inside a pressurized metal tube, ultra-long-haul travel is increasingly central to modern commerce, diplomacy, and social ties. For those brave enough (or business-bound) to board, experts recommend packing smart to help make the long flight more bearable — like compression socks, noise-cancelling headphones, and melatonin — and take tips from flight attendants who regularly endure these epic journeys.