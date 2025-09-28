Keep Electronics Clean While Traveling With A Simple Combo That Fits Into Any Size Carry-On

Glance around at travelers anywhere in the world, and there is one commonality, no matter where you go: electronics. With widespread global adoption of smartphones and increased availability of mobile networks worldwide, few people leave home without a phone. In fact, many people also carry a secondary device, such as a laptop or tablet.

However, airports, public transportation, and other high-traffic areas frequented by travelers are also hotbeds of germ concentration. Considering the number of high-touch surfaces, including self-check-in kiosks, handrails, elevator buttons, and security bins, airplanes and rental cars are actually disgusting germ factories. With demand for travel continuing to rise and no industry-wide cleaning standards in place, the spread of pathogens to your electronics is inevitable.

Thankfully, keeping those germs at bay is neither cumbersome nor expensive. This magic combo is small and easy to pack, yet carries a powerful punch with just two simple items: alcohol wipes and a microfiber cloth. Both items are readily available and can be conveniently packed in even the smallest carry-on without detracting from valuable weight and size allowances. In fact, many major electronics manufacturers recommend using this very combo. Begin by powering down the device and unplugging it from any power source. Remove any external case from your device and clean thoroughly with the alcohol wipe. Be particularly gentle when handling more delicate surfaces, such as speakers. Once you are done, use the microfiber cloth to dry the surfaces and remove any remaining residue. The texture and finish of microfiber cloths protect fragile device surfaces and eliminate streaking. Follow the same process for any cases or other accessories before replacing them.