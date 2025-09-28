Keep Electronics Clean While Traveling With A Simple Combo That Fits Into Any Size Carry-On
Glance around at travelers anywhere in the world, and there is one commonality, no matter where you go: electronics. With widespread global adoption of smartphones and increased availability of mobile networks worldwide, few people leave home without a phone. In fact, many people also carry a secondary device, such as a laptop or tablet.
However, airports, public transportation, and other high-traffic areas frequented by travelers are also hotbeds of germ concentration. Considering the number of high-touch surfaces, including self-check-in kiosks, handrails, elevator buttons, and security bins, airplanes and rental cars are actually disgusting germ factories. With demand for travel continuing to rise and no industry-wide cleaning standards in place, the spread of pathogens to your electronics is inevitable.
Thankfully, keeping those germs at bay is neither cumbersome nor expensive. This magic combo is small and easy to pack, yet carries a powerful punch with just two simple items: alcohol wipes and a microfiber cloth. Both items are readily available and can be conveniently packed in even the smallest carry-on without detracting from valuable weight and size allowances. In fact, many major electronics manufacturers recommend using this very combo. Begin by powering down the device and unplugging it from any power source. Remove any external case from your device and clean thoroughly with the alcohol wipe. Be particularly gentle when handling more delicate surfaces, such as speakers. Once you are done, use the microfiber cloth to dry the surfaces and remove any remaining residue. The texture and finish of microfiber cloths protect fragile device surfaces and eliminate streaking. Follow the same process for any cases or other accessories before replacing them.
Multifunctional and multiple options
Alcohol wipes may prove multifunctional; leverage them to clean additional surfaces, such as tray tables, seatback pockets, and armrests. These communal surfaces receive minimal cleaning between flights, especially on routes with quick turnarounds, and are germ hotspots. Consider using the wipes for additional hand sanitizing after using the airplane's restroom.
If a hotel room is part of your travel plan, use the alcohol wipes on some of the dirtiest surfaces in your room, such as in-room electronics like hotel phones and remote controls. Inconsistency of in-room cleaning is a reality, even at the most high-end hotels, leaving plenty of gross hotel room spots that you don't want to be touching without sanitizing first. These frequently touched surfaces may appear clean upon visible examination, but skimping on cleaning is, sadly, increasingly common.
Looking to take your germ defense a step further? You can now purchase antimicrobial glass screen protectors for several devices. These are designed to add a layer of protection on the screen's surface, particularly on your phone, which is subject to germs from both hands and face. You might also consider a UV sanitizing box for your device. These are increasingly compact for travel, and several models offer dual functionality, allowing for simultaneous cleaning and charging of the device.