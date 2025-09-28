Avoid Using This Common Hotel Room Item During Your Stay

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes it's best not to think about what goes on in the places you stay on vacation. Some of the details of the average hotel room are horrifying: the bedbugs that travelers deposit as they pass through, reports of two-way mirrors, and the many more people who have access to your room than you think. Never mind that there's a solid chance bodily fluids have recently been exchanged right on the spot where you're about to lay your head.

One thing you might not think to worry about, though, is the kettle. Now for the bad news. Over the last few years, stories about hotel guests' peculiar kettle practices have been cropping up on social media and reported in various media. Some of these stories stretch the bounds of normal imagination.

In the Life Pro Tips subreddit, a user warned people to avoid hotel kettles during their stay because they're used for almost everything but making tea or coffee, be it warming towels, cooking food, or washing underwear. Other users backed up the claims, with some saying that they had coworkers who regularly used hotel kettles for cleaning their undergarments or had even found a pair of boxers left in the kettle itself. Other unusual kettle-related behaviors have spread across the internet, like a video of a man cooking raw meat in one, later shared on the 8days TikTok channel. All of this is put into perspective by the many hotel staff who claim that most items are not thoroughly disinfected by housekeeping.