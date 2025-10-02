Beer Lovers Cross Continents To California For A Sip Of This Sonoma County Brewery's Deliciously Rare IPA

A brewmaster walks into a Sonoma County champagne maker's fledgling brewery and sets stratospheric standards in producing beers of highly hoppy, Belgian, and barrel-aged styles. Already legendary for inventing the first American double IPA, Vinnie Cilurzo is now mythical for siring the deliciously rare Pliny the Younger, the first ever triple IPA. When it's available, beer lovers worldwide — 14 countries and 47 states at last count — must sip it, or miss it.

So, what's a beer like the supremely aromatic, marvelously malted Pliny the Younger, emanating crispy notes of orange candies, pine, stone fruit, and lychee, doing in a venerated wine mecca like Sonoma? To beat the wintry drudgery of 2005, Cilurzo fantasized about boosting the already-powerful flavor profile of the iconic double IPA Pliny the Elder, a flagship of his Russian River Brewing Company. Surging the Elder recipe with a wallop of hop and malt varieties, what started as a fun seasonal experiment is now the second-highest-ranked Imperial IPA and ninth-highest-rated beer on BeerAdvocate, the top online gathering of connoisseurs and trade insiders.

Also third on BeerAdvocate's Beers of Fame, Younger draws upwards of 25,000 fans to Russian River's Windsor brewery and Santa Rosa brewpub every March to savor this unicorn. It helps that the latter location is easily reached via a Sonoma County train network from San Francisco. Each vintage is a once-in-a-lifetime tasting, because Cilurzo tinkers with its hop combinations yearly; in 2025, a novel and exciting varietal named Tangier was added to the mix. Details remain a secret until kegs softly touch down in February, pre-official release, at select bars in California and a handful of cities, and reviews start drafting. Raves one BeerAdvocate reviewer, "This beer lives up to the hype. 2025 version does not disappoint. ... Must have if you can get to it."