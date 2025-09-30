Best-Kept Secret Spots To Visit In California's Los Angeles County, According To A Local

You might be familiar with the Getty Center and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). However, there is another institution hidden in plain sight that will woo art enthusiasts: the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena. Established in 1975, you can easily spend hours here roaming through the galleries of what the Los Angeles Times has referred to as one of Southern California's underappreciated museums. It has an impressive array of American and South and Southeast Asian works, but it's arguably best known for its European art collection.

There are pieces — both paintings and sculptures — that date all the way back to the 1400s. Notable names you'll recognize as you make your way through this H-shaped structure include Pablo Picasso, Paul Cézanne, and Vincent van Gogh, among many others. In fact, Leslie Denk, the Norton Simon Museum's Vice President of External Affairs, revealed to HeySoCal, "We have the only painting by Raphael west of Washington, D.C. — it's one of the unique things people may not know about the Norton Simon Museum."

Although it's ranked as Pasadena's top attraction on Tripadvisor, the Norton Simon Museum is not as hectic or as frequented by tourists as the Getty or LACMA. "I had not heard of this museum and a friend who knew I was headed to LA recommended a visit. I was amazed by the collection...," reads a review. The Norton Simon Museum, located steps away from Old Pasadena, a historic neighborhood with tasty bites, is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. At the time of this writing, tickets for adults cost $20 and are available for purchase on its website.