Best-Kept Secret Spots To Visit In California's Los Angeles County, According To A Local
California's Los Angeles County is an urban wonderland for curious minds and avid adventurers. With so many cities and destinations to explore, it never fails to excite me. It's one of the many reasons why I, who was born and raised here, have never left. Every time I think I've seen it all, I stumble on something new (or old) to discover. While you can't go wrong with Los Angeles County's most beloved attractions and places of interest — ranging from Venice Beach to The Grove and beyond (after all, they are popular for a reason) — there are countless secret spots off the beaten path within this area.
Encompassing a little more than 4,000 square miles, Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the United States, is packed with hidden gems that locals, let alone tourists, may not even realize exist. That's the beauty of this place; you could live here for decades or visit a dozen times and not even scratch the surface of what it has to offer. Perhaps you're well acquainted with Los Angeles County or are new here; in any case, these best-kept secret spots are bound to capture your imagination and only expand your love for this geographic entity and its lore.
Immerse yourself in art at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena
You might be familiar with the Getty Center and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). However, there is another institution hidden in plain sight that will woo art enthusiasts: the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena. Established in 1975, you can easily spend hours here roaming through the galleries of what the Los Angeles Times has referred to as one of Southern California's underappreciated museums. It has an impressive array of American and South and Southeast Asian works, but it's arguably best known for its European art collection.
There are pieces — both paintings and sculptures — that date all the way back to the 1400s. Notable names you'll recognize as you make your way through this H-shaped structure include Pablo Picasso, Paul Cézanne, and Vincent van Gogh, among many others. In fact, Leslie Denk, the Norton Simon Museum's Vice President of External Affairs, revealed to HeySoCal, "We have the only painting by Raphael west of Washington, D.C. — it's one of the unique things people may not know about the Norton Simon Museum."
Although it's ranked as Pasadena's top attraction on Tripadvisor, the Norton Simon Museum is not as hectic or as frequented by tourists as the Getty or LACMA. "I had not heard of this museum and a friend who knew I was headed to LA recommended a visit. I was amazed by the collection...," reads a review. The Norton Simon Museum, located steps away from Old Pasadena, a historic neighborhood with tasty bites, is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. At the time of this writing, tickets for adults cost $20 and are available for purchase on its website.
Watch a silent film at Old Town Music Hall in El Segundo
Movie magic has been created in Los Angeles County for over a century. If you're a dedicated cinephile, avoid visiting Hollywood, one of the most popular neighborhoods that is also the most disappointing, and instead, make your way to Downtown El Segundo. The small city, situated next to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), is home to Old Town Music Hall, a little-known historic movie theater. The latest releases are not screened here, nor can you expect modern recliner seats. Old Town Music Hall shows silent and classic films, a distinct offering that has earned it a feature in Smithsonian Magazine.
Its Art Deco interior, complete with dazzling chandeliers, presents a look into a bygone era. What's even more extraordinary is that silent film showings feature live music, courtesy of a 2,600-pipe Mighty Wurlitzer organ. Despite the lack of dialogue, the glorious sounds emanating from this massive instrument will draw you into the narrative unfolding before your eyes. Originally built in 1921, Old Town Music Hall has operated under its current name since the late 1960s and is one of those rare places that's hard to believe has survived in Los Angeles.
As one individual on Google put it, there is "Nothing else like it in LA or the country in my opinion." Operated by volunteers, screenings at Old Town Music Hall are available only on Saturdays and Sundays, with showtimes in the afternoon and evening. You can check out upcoming programming and purchase tickets, which cost $20 for silent films, on its website. Insider tip: stop by the tiny but unique bathrooms, and if you have time, grab a bite to eat at one of the eateries in Downtown El Segundo, like The Slice & Pint.
Rancho Los Alamitos is a tranquil haven in Long Beach
Los Angeles County has some spectacular destinations for nature enthusiasts. Notable mentions include The Huntington in San Marino and Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge. In Long Beach, a coastal paradise that's halfway between LA and Laguna Beach, is Rancho Los Alamitos. "This is a true hidden gem, even people who live close by don't know it's here," states a review on Google. Another individual, who specified that they were a local, stated, "It's a shame this was my first time to this beautiful oasis..." This 7.5-acre site is not only on the National Register of Historic Places, but it's also free to visit.
The origins of Rancho Los Alamitos (translation: "Ranch of the Little Cottonwoods") date back to the late 18th century. According to the Los Angeles Conservancy, it features one of the oldest homes in Southern California. Visitors have the opportunity to enter the Ranch House on a guided tour. In addition to admiring antique furnishings (the structure was inhabited until the 1960s), they'll learn about the land's previous residents, including Spanish soldier, José Manuel Perez Nieto. Nevertheless, the highlight of your time here will arguably be the gardens, resplendent with towering trees and verdant pathways.
Rancho Los Alamitos radiates tranquility, so much so that you'll forget that this flourishing haven is nestled within Los Angeles County's second-most populated city. The barn, housing animals like horses and goats, will only amplify this feeling. Rancho Los Alamitos is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Reservations are required and can be made on its website. Note that Rancho Los Alamitos is just around the corner from California State University, and is situated within a gated community; you will be let through if you indicate you're there for a visit.
The Velaslavasay Panorama in University Park is unlike any other attraction in Los Angeles County
Unconventional is one word that can be used to describe Velaslavasay Panorama, located minutes away from the University of Southern California and Downtown Los Angeles. Although it has been at the Union Theatre since 2005, there's a good chance you've never heard of it. Case in point: Velaslavasay Panorama only has 46 reviews on Yelp as of this writing. But don't let this deter you from visiting. Inside this structure, built in 1910, is the Shengjing Panorama. A panorama is a large-scale, hyper-realistic circular painting. Per the attraction's Instagram, it's the only one of its kind west of the Mississippi.
The Shengjing Panorama provides a snapshot of what Shenyang, a city in China, looked like in the past. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Sara Velas, founder of the Velaslavasay Panorama, explained, "When you are standing in our panorama, you know you aren't actually in northeast China 100 years ago, but you can feel this suspension of disbelief, and that is the magic trick at work." However, this is not the only thing guests can expect to experience. You can also step inside a detailed replica of an Arctic trading post. Not to mention, there is a small garden where you can sit or stroll.
One reviewer on Yelp proclaimed, "The Velaslavasay Panorama is one of the most unique and quietly magical places in Los Angeles." They continued, "I love everything about it–from the mesmerizing theater exhibits to the serene back garden, and even the name Velaslavasay itself, which feels like a lost word from another time." The Velaslavasay Panorama is open on Fridays and Saturdays only. You must book an appointment online to visit. Admission is $7. Street parking is available.
Methodology
I have lived in Los Angeles County for 29 years and have spent much of my adult life thus far traversing and researching this region to get a better understanding of the place I call home. This has led me to discover places that are, in my opinion, underrated and undervalued. With that in mind, I have either been to or plan to visit my selections (listed in no particular order) for the best-kept secret spots in Los Angeles County.
While these spots are all incredibly distinct from each other, they will arguably interest a broad range of individuals and provide alternatives to tourist-heavy attractions. Given Los Angeles County's size, I made sure that this diverse lineup of destinations was not concentrated in one area. My hope is that this would spark interest in neighborhoods or cities in Los Angeles County that readers may not otherwise be interested in or familiar with.