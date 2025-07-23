Halfway Between LA And Laguna Beach Is California's Coastal Paradise Of Laid-Back Beaches And Trendy Attractions

Ocean air and salty hair is the name of the game in the Golden State, but it's Southern California and all its best experiences that we can't get enough of. When Venice's Grand Canal seems too far-flung, all you have to do is head to Long Beach in L.A. County to stroll along the Naples neighborhood's charming waterways. Perhaps you'll even take the water taxi for the complete European feel. Make no mistake, though — this isn't la dolce vita; it's the SoCal lifestyle. With beachside activities, underrated museums, and almost 345 days of sunshine per year, Long Beach is the quintessential summer destination.

A short 30-minute drive from the City of Angels will bring you to the shores of Long Beach. Laguna Beach isn't too far away either — you'll arrive within 45 minutes. You can also plan a day trip from San Diego since it's less than two hours away. Coming from out of state, avoid the busy LAX and opt for the smaller and cooler Long Beach Airport (LGB), a hidden historic gem in the state.

When it comes to accommodation, you're in for a treat. You can stay at the creepy RMS Queen Mary — America's most haunted hotel — if you're brave enough. The former cruise ship has 365 Art Deco-style rooms and allegedly about 150 ghosts that died aboard the vessel. If you're not too keen on sharing your room with a spirit, book a weekend at the waterfront Hyatt Regency to wake up to expansive vistas, followed by a poolside breakfast. Fairmont Breakers is a top choice, too, especially if you prefer first-rate amenities like a rooftop bar and pool. Meanwhile, Dockside Boat and Bed offers unique lodging on a private yacht, where the waves gently rock you to sleep — perfect for a romantic getaway.