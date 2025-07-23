Halfway Between LA And Laguna Beach Is California's Coastal Paradise Of Laid-Back Beaches And Trendy Attractions
Ocean air and salty hair is the name of the game in the Golden State, but it's Southern California and all its best experiences that we can't get enough of. When Venice's Grand Canal seems too far-flung, all you have to do is head to Long Beach in L.A. County to stroll along the Naples neighborhood's charming waterways. Perhaps you'll even take the water taxi for the complete European feel. Make no mistake, though — this isn't la dolce vita; it's the SoCal lifestyle. With beachside activities, underrated museums, and almost 345 days of sunshine per year, Long Beach is the quintessential summer destination.
A short 30-minute drive from the City of Angels will bring you to the shores of Long Beach. Laguna Beach isn't too far away either — you'll arrive within 45 minutes. You can also plan a day trip from San Diego since it's less than two hours away. Coming from out of state, avoid the busy LAX and opt for the smaller and cooler Long Beach Airport (LGB), a hidden historic gem in the state.
When it comes to accommodation, you're in for a treat. You can stay at the creepy RMS Queen Mary — America's most haunted hotel — if you're brave enough. The former cruise ship has 365 Art Deco-style rooms and allegedly about 150 ghosts that died aboard the vessel. If you're not too keen on sharing your room with a spirit, book a weekend at the waterfront Hyatt Regency to wake up to expansive vistas, followed by a poolside breakfast. Fairmont Breakers is a top choice, too, especially if you prefer first-rate amenities like a rooftop bar and pool. Meanwhile, Dockside Boat and Bed offers unique lodging on a private yacht, where the waves gently rock you to sleep — perfect for a romantic getaway.
Soak up the coastal vibes in Long Beach
Most beach bums spend their days at Alamitos Beach. Whether you're playing volleyball, biking along the shore, or beating the heat in the ocean, this is where you'll be getting your steps in. While you're sinking your toes in the sand, you'll notice the iconic Pride Lifeguard Tower, Long Beach's symbol of inclusion and love. The beach next to Alamitos is Junipero, also known as Cherry Beach. People come here to lounge under the sun, splash around in the water, and attend free yoga classes by the coast. A popular spot for families, Junipero Beach boasts picnic areas and barbecue grills for a fun day with the whole gang. The main stretch of sand is Long Beach City Beach, where anglers come to set their rods and bikers pedal along the paved path.
Traveling with your four-legged friend? Take your pup to 4-acre Rosie's Dog Beach to run around leash-free and make new friends — don't miss the "Dogs at Play" sculpture while you're there. For more fishing opportunities, make your way to the Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier to catch halibut, jacksmelt, tomcod, and sand bass. This is a wonderful place to watch the sunset, so bring your camera and snap away.
From there, head toward Rainbow Harbor, one of the trendiest areas in Long Beach. As you're exploring the harbor, you'll come across the Aquarium of the Pacific. This attraction boasts sea otter exhibits, a shark lagoon where you can touch some of the predators, and a delightful Magellanic penguin habitat. One of the highlights of the aquarium is the jellyfish exhibit, where you'll learn how they contribute to the ocean ecosystem. Whatever you do, make sure to go on a gondola ride along the canals, whether with your friend or partner.
Downtown Long Beach provides a packed agenda
Museums are abundant in Long Beach, and each of them is worth visiting. The Long Beach Museum of Art is everyone's go-to for their art fix. Their vast collection comprises over 3,200 artworks, with displays such as Vasily Kandinsky's modernist paintings and James Jean's contemporary pieces. Outside, you'll encounter the sculpture garden, featuring works by Claire Falkenstein, Peter Voulkos, and Woods Davy. Another standout in Long Beach is the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA). You get to view more than 1,300 paintings, textiles, sculptures, and photographs from the museum's permanent collection. Marvel at creations like "La Llorona de los Siglos" by Carlos Almaraz and "Hollywood & Vine" by Narsiso Martinez.
The Pacific Island Ethnic Art Museum may be one of the smaller ones in Long Beach, but it offers a rich insight into Oceania's traditions and customs. Admire the artifacts that originate from Yap, discover the Pacific Islander's way of life, and check out the rotating exhibits. When you want a break from the museums and beaches, you'll find tranquility at the 1.3-acre Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden. Located on California State University's grounds, this serene haven is the ideal place to unwind by the koi pond and walk along the paths — swing by the tea house while you roam the garden.
Enjoy the great outdoors at the El Dorado Nature Center. This 105-acre green space is a birdwatcher's paradise, with over 100 species gliding above. Walking the trails, you'll traverse forests, grasslands, lakes, and streams — keep your eyes peeled for rabbits and turtles. Don't forget about Long Beach's food scene. While you can indulge in American fare and Mexican dishes, you'll want to satisfy your cravings at the lively Cambodia Town, with delicious food and specialty shops.