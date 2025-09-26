TSA Reminds Airplane Passengers To Avoid Packing These Toothbrushes In Their Checked Luggage
If you're someone who likes to bring everything you might possibly need and couldn't imagine packing for a week-long vacation with just a carry-on, one thing you need to make sure is in your carry-on is your toothbrush — especially if it's an electric one with a lithium-ion battery. Though, to be fair, you probably want to have any kind of toothbrush with you in case your airline loses your luggage.
The Transportation Security Administration reminded travelers about the policy via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying, "Traveling with your electric toothbrush, or other items that buzz? If they have an installed lithium battery you should pack them in your carry-on bag. Any spare or uninstalled lithium batteries must be placed in a carry-on bag."
Lithium-ion batteries have been known to cause "thermal runaway events" if they malfunction, according to The Hill. This has led some airlines, including Southwest, to ban the use of power banks in flight.
The battery size in an electronic toothbrush means it should stay in your carry on bag
If a lithium battery in your electric toothbrush starts to overheat while it's tucked away in the hold, that could be particularly dangerous. You don't have to keep your electric toothbrush in hand for peace of mind, but if the worst-case scenario happens and it starts a fire, it will be noticed more quickly in the cabin. Battery size also matters. That's why an electronic toothbrush is a no-go in your checked bag, but it's okay to pack a car key fob or an AirTag — a great way to help track your luggage – since they have smaller batteries.
Such incidents are relatively rare, but they do still happen. The Federal Aviation Administration reported 653 incidents of lithium batteries "involving smoke, fire, or extreme heat" from March 2006 to August 2025. That may not seem like a lot, but those are only the verified cases. And with the rise in lithium batteries as a power source, it's better to be safe than sorry. Flying is stressful enough, and a delayed flight caused by a toothbrush would be a quick way to ruin a holiday.