TSA Reminds Airplane Passengers To Avoid Packing These Toothbrushes In Their Checked Luggage

If you're someone who likes to bring everything you might possibly need and couldn't imagine packing for a week-long vacation with just a carry-on, one thing you need to make sure is in your carry-on is your toothbrush — especially if it's an electric one with a lithium-ion battery. Though, to be fair, you probably want to have any kind of toothbrush with you in case your airline loses your luggage.

The Transportation Security Administration reminded travelers about the policy via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying, "Traveling with your electric toothbrush, or other items that buzz? If they have an installed lithium battery you should pack them in your carry-on bag. Any spare or uninstalled lithium batteries must be placed in a carry-on bag."

Lithium-ion batteries have been known to cause "thermal runaway events" if they malfunction, according to The Hill. This has led some airlines, including Southwest, to ban the use of power banks in flight.