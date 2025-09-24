A Popular Airline Is Banning The Use Of Power Banks While On Board (What This Means For Travelers)
In January 2025, a Korean Air Busan jet caught fire, but all passengers were safely evacuated. Investigators immediately began searching for the cause of the blaze. They were able to narrow it down to an overhead storage on the left side of the plane, directly above row 30, where they discovered a scorched power bank. Because of their widespread use, lithium-ion batteries pose an increasing fire risk, whether in electric scooters or mobile phones. In 2024, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration recorded an average of three incidents involving overheating batteries every two weeks on planes, per Reuters.
Since the Air Busan incident, several Asian airways have banned power banks not only from check-in luggage, but also from carry-on bags. Emirates, a major Middle Eastern airline, has joined the safety movement, banning power banks in overhead bins and cargo starting October 1, 2025. In a press release, Emirates noted that passengers are limited to one power bank with a capacity of under 100 watt-hours, provided it's kept in the front seat pocket or under the seat in a bag. It also may not be used to charge any device in flight, nor can it be charged using the plane's power outlets.
It's not only international carriers making changes. Southwest Airlines recently announced new policies requiring chargers to be removed from baggage and kept in plain sight. This puts travelers in a dilemma: How do you make sure you're powered up, especially on budget flights without charging outlets on board? Fortunately, there are some options.
Charging your phone safely while traveling
First, check the rules of the airline you are flying with. Regulations on power banks vary, so read ahead to make sure you aren't carrying a charger you'll have to leave behind before boarding. Next, see what facilities your flight offers. Some planes provide outlets for charging devices, though availability varies by airline and route. Meanwhile, some carriers, such as Singapore-based Scoot, permit the use of onboard outlets for a fee, depending on your seat.
Most power banks are still allowed on flights, provided they remain in carry-on baggage and, on some carriers, are kept in plain sight so crews can respond quickly if there is a problem. Among the trendiest travel essentials in 2025 is a magnetic, fast-charging power bank that snaps onto your phone. As long as the charge is 100 watt-hours or less, it should be fine to carry. However, keep it separate from your phone to ensure it doesn't charge during the flight. Don't forget: If you have a carry-on bag with a built-in USB port, that usually counts as one power charger. Check whether the airline requires it to be removed and carried separately.
Another option is to leave the power bank at home. After all, many airports today are furnished with plenty of charging stations, and some also offer power banks for rent to keep you mobile. That means you can still browse duty-free shops while charging on the go. At your destination, look for powerbank rental kiosks in airport stores and cafes outside the secure area.