A Popular Airline Is Banning The Use Of Power Banks While On Board (What This Means For Travelers)

In January 2025, a Korean Air Busan jet caught fire, but all passengers were safely evacuated. Investigators immediately began searching for the cause of the blaze. They were able to narrow it down to an overhead storage on the left side of the plane, directly above row 30, where they discovered a scorched power bank. Because of their widespread use, lithium-ion batteries pose an increasing fire risk, whether in electric scooters or mobile phones. In 2024, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration recorded an average of three incidents involving overheating batteries every two weeks on planes, per Reuters.

Since the Air Busan incident, several Asian airways have banned power banks not only from check-in luggage, but also from carry-on bags. Emirates, a major Middle Eastern airline, has joined the safety movement, banning power banks in overhead bins and cargo starting October 1, 2025. In a press release, Emirates noted that passengers are limited to one power bank with a capacity of under 100 watt-hours, provided it's kept in the front seat pocket or under the seat in a bag. It also may not be used to charge any device in flight, nor can it be charged using the plane's power outlets.

It's not only international carriers making changes. Southwest Airlines recently announced new policies requiring chargers to be removed from baggage and kept in plain sight. This puts travelers in a dilemma: How do you make sure you're powered up, especially on budget flights without charging outlets on board? Fortunately, there are some options.