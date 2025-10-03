Reasons Why Samantha Brown Suggests Taking A 'Microbreak' This Fall Or Winter To Refresh And Renew

A few days of intentional activity or downtime away from home can be extremely beneficial for your overall well-being, with Samantha Brown saying, "I truly think one of the best things to do for your mental health is to travel. From the endorphin rush that comes with planning to the experience of actually traveling – it's such a great way to recharge and recalibrate." That said, those benefits shouldn't be reserved for just one big trip a year. And Brown — whose profession may make her a bit biased — isn't the only one who thinks so.

The International Society of Travel Medicine (ISTM) confirms that travel can "reduce stress, interrupt routines, and promote personal growth." All of these contribute to maintaining mental health and can provide a boost, especially during the gloomy winter months. Plus, simply giving your body a chance to rest can offer physical benefits. If a microbreak in nature sounds better to you, UCLA Health notes that spending time outdoors can boost your immune system, as well as have a positive impact on your cognitive function and cortisol levels (see also: stress reduction).

Writers have attested to the power of travel on a personal and political level for centuries, too. Mark Twain famously wrote, "Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness." The sentiment has been echoed by others before and after his time. Taking every opportunity to see more of the world — even just your corner of it — can be deeply rewarding, whether you learn something about a state you didn't know, interact with new people, or just spend some quality time with yourself. The benefits of a microbreak may even have you planning the next one as soon as you return.