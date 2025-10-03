Reasons Why Samantha Brown Suggests Taking A 'Microbreak' This Fall Or Winter To Refresh And Renew
The summer vacation season may be over, but if you're itching for a boost of energy before the new year, renowned travel expert Samantha Brown recommends taking a "microbreak" before your next major trip. She suggests these kinds of getaways in particular because of their size: They're a great way to travel or take a much-needed pause without entirely throwing off your week. One of her recommended fall destinations is a Big Sur inn perched high above the Pacific, but you can take a microbreak virtually anywhere. With the fall travel season in full swing and winter fast approaching, consider booking a short getaway soon for a mix of rest and seasonal activities.
Brown defines a microbreak as a short trip lasting around three to four days. "It's slightly longer than a normal weekend getaway, but it should feel like a lot less work than planning a full-blown vacation," she noted on her website. In the U.S., some popular urban microbreak destinations include New York City, San Francisco, and Chicago. If you're planning one in the winter, all of these cities host winter festivals in November and December, offer eccentric holiday light displays, and feature seasonal activities like ice skating in Millennium or Central Park. Short getaways can also be a more affordable way to experience a destination, allowing you to allocate a bit more budget for activities. And shorter vacations may actually be more rejuvenating, considering there's less stress involved in the planning process. Now the only question is: Where to go first?
The benefits of a microbreak
A few days of intentional activity or downtime away from home can be extremely beneficial for your overall well-being, with Samantha Brown saying, "I truly think one of the best things to do for your mental health is to travel. From the endorphin rush that comes with planning to the experience of actually traveling – it's such a great way to recharge and recalibrate." That said, those benefits shouldn't be reserved for just one big trip a year. And Brown — whose profession may make her a bit biased — isn't the only one who thinks so.
The International Society of Travel Medicine (ISTM) confirms that travel can "reduce stress, interrupt routines, and promote personal growth." All of these contribute to maintaining mental health and can provide a boost, especially during the gloomy winter months. Plus, simply giving your body a chance to rest can offer physical benefits. If a microbreak in nature sounds better to you, UCLA Health notes that spending time outdoors can boost your immune system, as well as have a positive impact on your cognitive function and cortisol levels (see also: stress reduction).
Writers have attested to the power of travel on a personal and political level for centuries, too. Mark Twain famously wrote, "Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness." The sentiment has been echoed by others before and after his time. Taking every opportunity to see more of the world — even just your corner of it — can be deeply rewarding, whether you learn something about a state you didn't know, interact with new people, or just spend some quality time with yourself. The benefits of a microbreak may even have you planning the next one as soon as you return.
Where to spend your microbreak in the fall and winter
Time is still limited during a microbreak, which makes destinations close by ideal. "You do not want to book your microbreak somewhere that requires a ton of travel before or after. I find anything over 3 hours requires some recovery," Samantha Brown advised. "You shouldn't need to set aside travel days or need to really recover from the transit itself!" On the East Coast, consider spending a long weekend in one of the biggies. New York City is especially appealing in the fall. For a seasonal getaway, skip a busy Manhattan hotel in favor of a cozy Airbnb in Brooklyn, take a long walk through Prospect Park for some excellent leaf-peeping, and celebrate Halloween with a ghost tour of one of the country's oldest cities. In November, Prospect Park's ice skating rink will reopen as well for the winter season.
Looking to escape a city? Fall is the perfect time to take advantage of one of the country's national parks. For peak foliage and fewer crowds, October is the best time to visit national parks such as Acadia National Park in Maine — also one of Samantha Brown's top fall destinations – and the Great Smoky Mountains in North Carolina, both a drastic change of scenery from your office cubicle.
Out west, Death Valley National Park is most enjoyable to visit in the fall and winter, since daily summer temperatures often surpass 100 degrees. Four days is the perfect amount of time to explore a park at a leisurely pace, with extra room to enjoy nearby towns — many of them quaint and historic, like Bar Harbor, Maine, which is also home to some killer Halloween activities. Still unsure of where to take your trip? Here are seven easy 3-day vacations every traveler needs to take.