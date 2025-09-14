Samantha Brown Says One Of Fall's Dreamiest Destinations Is A Big Sur Inn Perched High Above The Pacific
No matter where you live — or how much the temperatures actually change — there's something magical about seasonal transitions. Travel expert Samantha Brown embraces them all, from the best places to spot New England's fiery foliage to Midwest summer trends. But she also loves the autumnal magic of the West Coast: specifically, at Post Ranch Inn, a luxurious eco-resort set high in the rugged cliffs of Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific.
For Brown, autumn travel's about slowing down and noticing the little things. "It's not just about the destination — it's about the drive," she said to Parade. Post Ranch Inn delivers on both: It sits off California's Highway 1, one of America's most scenic drives along coastal gems like Santa Barbara and Morro Bay, a charming coastal town with an iconic rock. From Los Angeles, Post Ranch Inn is about 350 miles north, and from San Jose (SJC), the closest major airport, it's just over 100 miles (though landslides have affected travel, so check road conditions before you go).
Big Sur's climate stays crisp year-round, and as autumn brings even cooler temperatures, Post Ranch Inn's redwoods-inspired, solar-powered, adults-only resort is ideal for cozying up indoors — or layering flannels and heading outside. With 40 beautiful rooms (including treehouses), a luxurious spa, stunning pools, and immersive nature experiences, it's the perfect place to stay inside or make your home base for exploring the area since the Pacific ocean waves get even more dramatic in the winter. There are also shamanic offerings and even a falconry program. The on-site restaurant, Sierra Mar, is a destination itself, featuring cliff views and with a seasonal menu sourced from the inn's Chef's Garden and other California purveyors, from sourdough to caviar. You'll taste the season with every bite.
Autumnal activities abound in Big Sur
Post Ranch Inn is a wonderful place to post up for fall coziness, but it's not the only reason to visit Big Sur in autumn. Around October, Big Sur becomes a magnet for monarchs — specifically, migrating butterflies heading south to nest in the trees at Andrew Molera State Park. They roost in sleeping clusters, scintillating almost meditatively, and if the day warms up, you can catch them waking. You can also see butterflies at the Pacific Grove Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary if you drive up to Monterey, about 35 miles up the coast. This is also Samantha Brown's favorite stretch of the Highway 1 route and part of the Western Monarch Trail.
At Andrew Molera, hike miles of trails with panoramic views while keeping an eye out for whales. From late April to early December, Monterey is a humpback hotspot, as they migrate to feed in the cold, nutrient-rich waters of Monterey Bay. Some Post Ranch Inn guests have even reported seeing them from the property. You can also try spotting them from lookout points along Highway 1, or join a whale-watching tour that departs from Monterey.
From November 6-8, 2025, Big Sur hosts its Food & Wine Festival, a chance to get to know California's winemakers and culinary scene. Festival events across the region include hiking, painting, panels, and even a Ferrari show — all with plenty of wine. The Big Sur Jade Festival, happening October 10-12, is another fall highlight. Live music, vendors, and drum circles draw jade enthusiasts to Big Sur, raising funds for local education enrichment grants. Jade, long believed to be a powerful and healing stone, is found in one of the world's richest deposits along Big Sur's beaches. The Post Ranch Inn's spa even incorporates it into some of its treatments.