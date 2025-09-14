Samantha Brown Says One Of Fall's Dreamiest Destinations Is A Big Sur Inn Perched High Above The Pacific

No matter where you live — or how much the temperatures actually change — there's something magical about seasonal transitions. Travel expert Samantha Brown embraces them all, from the best places to spot New England's fiery foliage to Midwest summer trends. But she also loves the autumnal magic of the West Coast: specifically, at Post Ranch Inn, a luxurious eco-resort set high in the rugged cliffs of Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific.

For Brown, autumn travel's about slowing down and noticing the little things. "It's not just about the destination — it's about the drive," she said to Parade. Post Ranch Inn delivers on both: It sits off California's Highway 1, one of America's most scenic drives along coastal gems like Santa Barbara and Morro Bay, a charming coastal town with an iconic rock. From Los Angeles, Post Ranch Inn is about 350 miles north, and from San Jose (SJC), the closest major airport, it's just over 100 miles (though landslides have affected travel, so check road conditions before you go).

Big Sur's climate stays crisp year-round, and as autumn brings even cooler temperatures, Post Ranch Inn's redwoods-inspired, solar-powered, adults-only resort is ideal for cozying up indoors — or layering flannels and heading outside. With 40 beautiful rooms (including treehouses), a luxurious spa, stunning pools, and immersive nature experiences, it's the perfect place to stay inside or make your home base for exploring the area since the Pacific ocean waves get even more dramatic in the winter. There are also shamanic offerings and even a falconry program. The on-site restaurant, Sierra Mar, is a destination itself, featuring cliff views and with a seasonal menu sourced from the inn's Chef's Garden and other California purveyors, from sourdough to caviar. You'll taste the season with every bite.