Samantha Brown's Top Fall Destination Is A New England Gem With Autumn Hues And Harbor Charm

When Samantha Brown shares her pick for the best fall destination, travelers lean in — and her spotlight is landing on Acadia National Park, where Maine's rugged coast meets a kaleidoscope of autumn color. "When it comes to national parks, nowhere shines quite like Acadia National Park once autumn hits," says Brown in a post on her website. October is when this nearly 50,000-acre jewel really steals the show with its vibrant display of fall foliage that is quintessentially New England. In autumn, Acadia doesn't just show you the season — it immerses you in it, wrapping every trail, overlook, and harbor in a fiery glow of brilliant leaves and striking views.

What makes Acadia National Park's scenery unique and postcard-worthy in the fall is its ability to balance grandeur with intimacy. The park stretches across islands, mountains, and coastline. One day might take you to the top of a summit with panoramic vistas spilling toward the sea, while the next finds you walking a shoreline path, the crash of waves acting as your soundtrack. As the crowds thin and the air turns crisp, the park slows down a bit, giving visitors space to breathe, wander, and fall in love with the season all over again.

But Acadia is more than just a foliage stop. It's a place where all the senses wake up at once: the crunch of leaves underfoot, the briny tang of ocean air, the golden light of late afternoons, the brush of tree branches on a forest trail. And when you're ready to leave the park and head back into town, Bar Harbor, the welcoming gateway to Acadia, balances affordability with charm. Here, lobster boats drift through the harbor, just as fire-lit restaurants invite you inside. The park is a coastal Maine favorite year-round, but as Brown points out, Acadia transforms into an autumn wonderland that simply can't be missed.