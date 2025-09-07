Samantha Brown's Top Fall Destination Is A New England Gem With Autumn Hues And Harbor Charm
When Samantha Brown shares her pick for the best fall destination, travelers lean in — and her spotlight is landing on Acadia National Park, where Maine's rugged coast meets a kaleidoscope of autumn color. "When it comes to national parks, nowhere shines quite like Acadia National Park once autumn hits," says Brown in a post on her website. October is when this nearly 50,000-acre jewel really steals the show with its vibrant display of fall foliage that is quintessentially New England. In autumn, Acadia doesn't just show you the season — it immerses you in it, wrapping every trail, overlook, and harbor in a fiery glow of brilliant leaves and striking views.
What makes Acadia National Park's scenery unique and postcard-worthy in the fall is its ability to balance grandeur with intimacy. The park stretches across islands, mountains, and coastline. One day might take you to the top of a summit with panoramic vistas spilling toward the sea, while the next finds you walking a shoreline path, the crash of waves acting as your soundtrack. As the crowds thin and the air turns crisp, the park slows down a bit, giving visitors space to breathe, wander, and fall in love with the season all over again.
But Acadia is more than just a foliage stop. It's a place where all the senses wake up at once: the crunch of leaves underfoot, the briny tang of ocean air, the golden light of late afternoons, the brush of tree branches on a forest trail. And when you're ready to leave the park and head back into town, Bar Harbor, the welcoming gateway to Acadia, balances affordability with charm. Here, lobster boats drift through the harbor, just as fire-lit restaurants invite you inside. The park is a coastal Maine favorite year-round, but as Brown points out, Acadia transforms into an autumn wonderland that simply can't be missed.
How to experience fall in Acadia National Park
Once you arrive in Acadia National Park, the landscape becomes your compass, with over 150 miles of hiking trails, 60 miles of coastline, over 30 miles of scenic motor roads, and 45 miles of carriage paths that practically beg you to explore every corner. Samantha Brown suggests stopping by Cadillac Mountain, the park's highest peak, and soaking in views that stretch for miles. And don't miss Bass Harbor Lighthouse, especially striking in fall. For a slower pace, Brown says that a stop at Jordan Pond House is a must for popovers and tea with a view that mirrors the fiery hills in the distance. The west side of Mount Desert Island is quieter, offering trails and coastal overlooks that feel like your own private escape. For a truly remote experience, take the ferry to Isle au Haut — "High Island" — where solitude and rugged beauty meet at the edge of the Atlantic.
Aside from stunning foliage and thinner crowds, a fall visit to Acadia National Park also offers a front-row seat to the park's wildlife preparing for winter. Migratory birds glide overhead, and every hike becomes a chance to spot creatures in their natural rhythm.
Where to stay and what to see near Acadia National Park
If Acadia National Park is on your fall itinerary, consider Bar Harbor as your home base for exploring the park and surrounding areas. From this convenient hub, you can stay in historic, chic holiday homes like Balance Rock Inn; modern, nautical-inspired hotels rich in coastal opulence such as West Street Hotel; or family-friendly spots with waterfront access like Atlantic Oceanside Hotel & Event Center. Each option keeps you close to Acadia's highlights while giving you a comfortable, scenic retreat to recharge.
Samantha Brown's pick proves that autumn in New England is best experienced as a journey rather than a single stop. Nestled between Bangor and Bar Harbor, Ellsworth is a charming Maine city with a picturesque downtown. Its tree-lined streets, historic architecture, friendly local vibe, and access to Maine's coastal culinary scene make for a perfect detour during your Acadia National Park trip.
Bangor International Airport puts Acadia within easy reach, letting you slide effortlessly into the park's fall spectacle in just over an hour's drive. This park is worthy of every bit of Brown's praise as one of the most spectacular fall destinations in the United States. The park during this time of year is full of contrasts, where waves reflect sunset hues and rugged cliffs meet the Atlantic in a spectacular show of color. Every hike, drive, or quiet moment feels perfectly timed to the rhythm of autumn in New England.