Australia's Desert Area Is A Stunning Spot Home To A Rare, Beautiful Bird Making An Extraordinary Comeback

Wedged between the southeastern edge of the Kimberley and the far northeast of the Pilbara, the Ngururrpa Indigenous Protected Area is firmly in the middle of nowhere. Its nearest neighboring town is around 310 miles away. As such, it can be highly complicated to visit the remote region for yourself. There is no public route to the isolated area, and all non-Aboriginal visitors require a permit, issued in advance of travel. There are a few outstations scattered around the Outback, but these require a 4x4 to navigate through sandplains and seasonal bogs. Even for those prepared to navigate the trek to the region, the chances of spying one of the rare night parrots are infinitesimally small — very few people have ever even glimpsed their viridescent feathers. There are, however, areas of the Australian Outback with similarly spectacular topography and abundant animal spotting opportunities that are better suited to travelers.

Some of Western Australia's other desert dwellers can be seen on a wildlife excursion organized from the remote base city of Broome, the "Pearl of the Kimberley," where red cliffs meet stunning turquoise seas. Alternatively, venture further into the Australian wilderness by planning a visit to the other, more accessible side of Western Australia's vast Pilbara region, where birdwatchers can see other rare and resplendent birds that thrive in the diverse state, like the elusive grey honeyeater and Pilbara grasswren. Though the state's renowned Kakadu National Park is better known for the enormous, gnashing crocodiles that make it one of the world's most dangerous national parks, it's also a stellar spot for desert birdwatching. Some 280 avian species live amid the park's sandstone cliffs and woodland savannahs, easily found on scenic safari tours that run through the region.