The Embarrassing Mistake Tourists Should Avoid With Smart Devices When Visiting Theme Parks
Good news, tech aficionados: Your iPhone and Apple Watch are trying to save your life. But with that comes a minor downside, as your smart devices may not be very good company when you're visiting a theme park. Whether you're planning to check out the record-breaking coaster at Missouri's Silver Dollar City or you've managed to snap up tickets to Dollywood at one of the best times with the fewest crowds, you'll need to factor in how to secure and use your devices smartly. A raft of tech updates that involve crash and motion detection, while very important in real-life accidents, have disrupted several theme park rides over the last few years. And you don't want to be that person whose phone accidentally calls 911 in the middle of the Tennessee Tornado ride.
But how does the crash detection feature work? Simply put, the excess movement — those peaks and dips that make rollercoasters heaps of adrenaline-fueled fun — is interpreted by your smart device as symptoms of a severe car crash. The feature works on iPhone 14 or later models and on accessories like the Apple Watch series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, as well as on Google Pixel 3 and later models, Pixel Fold included. The device will then trigger an SOS call from your phone, and, if you don't manually dismiss it on screen, it will play a pre-recorded message to alert emergency services, giving them your coordinates. This is a feature that can be life-saving but needs to be factored in when visiting amusement parks.
How to prevent your smart device from calling emergency services while on rides
The number of tech-related incidents that saw first responders called to theme parks and other leisure venues has increased worldwide. After an incident in October 2022, shortly after Apple's release of its iPhone 14, theme parks like Dollywood issued guidelines to prevent accidental SOS calls and tweaked their rules. While crash detection is a built-in feature on new Apple models, you can easily turn it off before you embark on your day of fun at the rides. Simply go to your phone's settings and untoggle the "Call After Severe Crash" button from the Emergency SOS subcategory. To disable the function on your Apple Watch, go to the Watch App on your iPhone and follow the same steps.
Another easy way to circumvent the feature (and avoid the embarrassment of an ambulance waiting at the park gates) is by turning off your phone. In fact, crash detection tech doesn't work unless the phone's power is on. This also allows you to enjoy the ride without having to worry about accidental pocket calls triggered by the motion. Universal Studios in Florida is one of the places adopting a strict no-phones policy, and visitors are asked to leave belongings in lockers. Dollywood also has ride requirements for loose articles. This not only prevents any unwanted SOS calls, but it can also save your devices from a mid-air plummet. And luckily, these restrictions aren't nearly as strange as some other strange theme park rules nobody really knows about.