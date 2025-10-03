The Embarrassing Mistake Tourists Should Avoid With Smart Devices When Visiting Theme Parks

Good news, tech aficionados: Your iPhone and Apple Watch are trying to save your life. But with that comes a minor downside, as your smart devices may not be very good company when you're visiting a theme park. Whether you're planning to check out the record-breaking coaster at Missouri's Silver Dollar City or you've managed to snap up tickets to Dollywood at one of the best times with the fewest crowds, you'll need to factor in how to secure and use your devices smartly. A raft of tech updates that involve crash and motion detection, while very important in real-life accidents, have disrupted several theme park rides over the last few years. And you don't want to be that person whose phone accidentally calls 911 in the middle of the Tennessee Tornado ride.

But how does the crash detection feature work? Simply put, the excess movement — those peaks and dips that make rollercoasters heaps of adrenaline-fueled fun — is interpreted by your smart device as symptoms of a severe car crash. The feature works on iPhone 14 or later models and on accessories like the Apple Watch series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, as well as on Google Pixel 3 and later models, Pixel Fold included. The device will then trigger an SOS call from your phone, and, if you don't manually dismiss it on screen, it will play a pre-recorded message to alert emergency services, giving them your coordinates. This is a feature that can be life-saving but needs to be factored in when visiting amusement parks.