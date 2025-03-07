Strange Theme Park Rules You Never Realized Were Enforced

Whether you love all things Disney or the best non-mouse-related amusement parks, you likely have an idea of the standard dos and don'ts when it comes to visiting a theme park. We all know that you shouldn't have any loose items on your person when you ride a gargantuan rollercoaster (or try to add a couple of inches to your height to get on in the first place). However, beyond these fairly standard cross-park rules, you might encounter some lesser-known mandates that could get you in trouble if they take you by surprise.

From Disney World to Dollywood, theme park staff have earned a reputation for preventing visitors from taking actions considered perfectly normal in the outside world. And some of these rules get pretty weird. Dare to bring a certain type of straw or wear the wrong kind of belt, and your day of family fun may get cut short faster than you can say "Busch Gardens."