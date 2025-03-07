Strange Theme Park Rules You Never Realized Were Enforced
Whether you love all things Disney or the best non-mouse-related amusement parks, you likely have an idea of the standard dos and don'ts when it comes to visiting a theme park. We all know that you shouldn't have any loose items on your person when you ride a gargantuan rollercoaster (or try to add a couple of inches to your height to get on in the first place). However, beyond these fairly standard cross-park rules, you might encounter some lesser-known mandates that could get you in trouble if they take you by surprise.
From Disney World to Dollywood, theme park staff have earned a reputation for preventing visitors from taking actions considered perfectly normal in the outside world. And some of these rules get pretty weird. Dare to bring a certain type of straw or wear the wrong kind of belt, and your day of family fun may get cut short faster than you can say "Busch Gardens."
No wrapped gifts can pass through Disney World security
It turns out there are some unsettling reasons you may want to avoid taking a Walt Disney World vacation. While this rule might not fall under the "unsettling" heading, it could impact your visit if you plan on spending a birthday or other special occasion at the park. In general, Disney wants you to have a magical, fantastic time on its grounds, but with over 159,000 visitors milling around on any given day, safety comes first. Security checks your possessions when you enter through the gate, and if you bring any wrapped gifts, you'll have to unwrap them so staff can confirm they contain nothing untoward.
However, not all is lost. If you received an invite to a birthday celebration at Disney World and don't want to turn up empty-handed, simply pop the item into a gift bag with tissue paper instead of covering it with wrapping paper. Maybe this approach takes some of the mystery out of it, but your friend or loved one still gets their present, and you don't waste any time.
You can't bring your own food to Busch Gardens
It's no secret that buying food and beverages on days out at a theme park can be the most expensive part of the day. If you're visiting a park with a family, the price of lunch and snacks can add up, so many visitors prefer to get thrifty with it and take their own picnic. Some theme parks allow this, but Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida, isn't one of them. The popular park boasts over 50 rides, so a day there is often exhausting — but you'll have to turn to one of their dining options for sustenance to see you through.
The most that security will allow you to bring through the gate is a bottle of water or a reusable water bottle. No outside snacks can be brought in, so leave those home-baked cookies at home. Exceptions can be made for baby food or visitors with dietary needs, but if you don't fall into this category, be sure to factor food into your budget.
Six Flags has banned GoPros on rides
When you spend some quality time at an adrenaline-pumping mountain amusement park, it's tempting to strap on a GoPro and record it all so you can watch it at a later date (or share it on your socials). We live in a world where this is possible, so why not? Sadly for Six Flags visitors, wearing a GoPro or any sort of bodycam is strictly prohibited, specifically on rides at the theme parks. While this policy is outlined on the prohibited items list on the Six Flags website (the policy even stretches to glasses with lenses), there isn't any mention of wearing cameras around the park itself.
It may not be the sort of footage that you'd hoped for, but it's not unusual for cameras to get damaged or lost in such environments. As fun as a GoPros is, it might be best to leave it at home and rely on good, old-fashioned memories instead. You know, like the good old days.
Disney World doesn't allow folding chairs
Disney World is one of the biggest amusement parks of its kind, spanning 43 square miles and boasting four theme parks and two water parks. That's a heck of a lot of walking and milling around for visitors, not to mention a lot of standing for parades and other events. You may think you're being savvy by bringing a folding camping chair or stool to perch on when your dogs start barking, but we hate to break it to you — these aren't allowed.
Though the park rules don't go into why, we're going to go ahead and assume that it is a health and safety issue. If visitors were allowed to set up camp anywhere (especially in busy areas), they could create an obstruction and potentially cause falls or other injuries. On the bright side, there are lots of benches placed around for patrons to use, and there are plenty of eateries where you can grab a coffee and rest if required. If you don't want to stand for the parade, there is a special reserved viewing area with some seating available, though this isn't guaranteed.
You can't take photos on most rides at Busch Gardens
There's nothing quite like capturing the moment when you're on a ride that's about to knock your socks off. It can be tempting to whip out your cell phone and take a few snaps, but a lot of parks disallow this, including Busch Gardens in Tampa. The theme park prohibits picture taking on all its rides apart from the tamer ones, like the Skyride, Busch Gardens Railway, and the Rhine River Cruise.
The reasoning is quite obvious. Taking a photo on a big rollercoaster or another high-speed, fast-action ride poses the risk of the device flying out of your hand and potentially injuring another visitor. No one wants to see an iPhone hurtling toward them from a great height, and it could do some pretty serious damage. However, all is not lost; the park takes automatic photographs on most rides, so if you're really desperate to bring back a memento, these can be bought. The pictures don't come free, unfortunately.
You can't wear multiple types of accessories to Six Flags
Planning a trip to a theme park isn't always easy. There's lots to consider, and planning what to wear is an important part of the process. We don't just mean dressing for the weather, either. Six Flags has a surprising rule when it comes to accessories. Visitors aren't permitted to wear items of clothing with studs or protruding spikes, like the belt pictured above (or any similar bracelets).
Other items, like wallets attached to pants by a chain (also pictured above), aren't permitted, either. While it might seem like an attempt to banish early '00s fashion, this is simply for safety, as rides can often fling people around in their seats. Having a stud pushed into you or a rogue wallet smacking you in the face isn't on anyone's to-do list on a fun day out, so it's best to ditch these accessories for the day, no matter how much you love them. You'll have to wait until emo and nu-metal come back to the mainstream.
Certain Disney parks don't allow balloons
If you're a House of Mouse lover, you may know all the tips for a trip to the magical kingdom, from the unexpected time of year to visit Disney World to the most bizarre things banned from Disney Parks. However, with so many rules and regulations in place, it's almost impossible to know them all by heart. For example, did you know certain Disney parks have banned balloons? It may seem a little strange considering they are available to purchase in other parks on the site, but there's a strict no-balloon policy in Animal Kingdom. While it may seem a little harsh, there's important reasoning behind it. If animals become curious and snatch a fly away balloon and happen to eat some of it, they could become very sick.
If you purchase a balloon in another area and walk into Animal Kingdom with it, all is not lost. Disney is well aware that kids don't like being torn away from their new toys, so the powers that be came up with a solution: Balloon Daycare. Staff will take the balloon from you, label it, and give you a ticket so you can collect it when you're done exploring. No harm, no foul.
Lots of parks have banned selfie sticks
When selfie sticks exploded onto the scene a few years ago, they were the next big thing. Suddenly, we weren't contorting our bodies into weird shapes to get a decent photo for socials, and capturing life on the go became much easier — but it wasn't all sunshine and roses. Selfie sticks are a little cumbersome, and like many other types of handheld cameras, a lot of parks have them on their prohibited list, including Six Flags.
The company officially banned the devices in all of its parks (not just the rides) in 2015, following the example that Disney set earlier in the year. Talking to NBC at the time, communications manager Katy Enrique explained, "We strive to provide the safest possible environment in our parks and these devices pose a safety risk to guests and employees." While Enrique didn't elaborate on exactly why Six Flags made the move, it could be for a variety of reasons. If visitors are using them while walking around, there's the potential to trip or have an accident. Using one on a ride could be even more dangerous.
You can't wear elaborate costumes at Universal Studios
There are plenty of amazing festive and family-friendly destinations for travelers who want more than tricks and treats, but what if you don't feel like splurging on a vacation? Theme parks often operate impressive scare fests to celebrate October 31, and one such spot is Universal Studios. The park is famous for its Halloween Horror Nights, where paid actors are lurking, ready to scare guests as they work their way through different zones. If you've never been, it's a spectacle that's worth a visit (though it's not for the faint of heart), but there's one important thing you should know: you can't dress up in an elaborate costume.
Themed attire is okay (as is makeup), but masks and fake weapons are no-go's. It's a good idea to keep your costume fairly minimalistic if you plan on visiting, as you may be asked to remove certain things at the gate before entering or be barred from going on a ride. Considering Halloween is the time of year to get creative with a look, it may seem like Universal is a party pooper in this regard, but there's a good reason for it. Faces should be easily identifiable, and a bulky costume may compromise safety on a ride.
SeaWorld has a strict no re-entry policy
Many still consider SeaWorld one of the best timeless things to do in Florida. Despite its controversy, millions of people continue to flock to the park every year to get up close and personal with marine life and enjoy the rides on offer. For years, guests were allowed to buy a ticket and come and go from the park as they pleased, perhaps leaving to grab lunch or visit another attraction before continuing with their day. However, all that changed when the Orlando site introduced a strict no re-entry policy.
Signs popped up outside the site in the summer of 2024, much to the surprise of returning patrons. This type of policy isn't common with theme parks, so it came as some what of a shock. The park didn't elaborate on why the policy came into play, but there's no doubt that keeping people inside for longer means more money will be spent inside the walls of SeaWorld. It makes sense from a business perspective, but if you forget to bring something through the gate, it could turn into an expensive day.
Guest must adhere to a dress code at Dollywood
There's no better place to have a rootin' tootin' good time than Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Dollywood pays homage to one of the South's biggest stars, offering families a plethora of rides and boot-stomping shows that Dolly Parton herself is proud of. Unlike some other theme parks, Dollywood is all about good, old-fashioned values and having a wholesome and fun time. Though Parton herself has worn a few cleavage-flashing outfits in her time, the park expects visitors to dress a certain way.
Items of clothing bearing slogans that may be deemed offensive are banned, as are outfits that show too much skin, jeans with too many rips, or risqué tattoos that may raise eyebrows. Dollywood's clothing policy is slightly more excessive than that of other theme parks in order to cater to its family-friendly atmosphere. However, some guests may consider this a small price to pay to ensure everyone has a great time in this gem of the Volunteer State.
Hersheypark has banned live streaming
Before the golden age of social media and high-tech smartphones, the most advanced technology you may have seen visitors carrying at a theme park was a disposable camera or a camcorder. These days, it seems like you can barely turn a corner without ending up in the background of someone's social media photo. It's very difficult to police something like that, but Pennsylvania's Hersheypark has banned live streaming to protect the privacy of its guests. After all, you never know who may watch an influencer video, and this could cause an issue for vulnerable citizens who don't like their image on the web for various reasons.
There has also been a trend in recent years of people using live streaming when they encounter a situation they don't like, such as poor customer service or disagreeable behavior. Recordings like this often don't show the true context of the moment and can lead to someone being unfairly represented and targeted on social media. This is another reason why live streaming is banned at Hersheypark. You'll have to find comfort in all that delicious chocolate.
Anyone 15 or younger must have a chaperone at Kings Island
Theme parks are a mecca for teenagers looking to have a good time with friends. It makes perfect sense as an exciting day out, but there's no denying that some groups of teens can cause quite a ruckus, making the experience a little less comfortable for others. In 2023, Kings Island in Mason, Ohio unveiled a new policy requiring any visitors under the age of 15 to be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21.
Kings Island lovers largely responded well to the shift on Reddit. One user explained that it was a welcome change, as the last time they visited, they had a difficult time. "The park was out of control, you couldn't walk anywhere (including bathrooms, for some reason people were just hanging out blocking entrances/hanging out IN the bathrooms) without people being in your way," they wrote. Another visitor said they also welcomed the news, as they had previously seen teens stealing food and fighting.
Busch Gardens has banned plastic straws
There's no denying that single-use plastics are bad for the environment, which is why many countries have steered away from using them in favor of paper straws. However, this hasn't been the most popular move; some people don't like paper straws as they don't last as long as their plastic counterparts (and people sometimes complain about sucking up bits of paper). As a result, visitors then bring their own plastic straws with them when they go out to a theme park. You may get away with this in some places, but not in Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay, Florida.
The park lists plastic straws as prohibited items, citing safety concerns for their animals and guests. If you simply can't get along with paper straws, it's worth investing in metal ones, like this highly-rated pack of reusable stainless steel metal straws from Amazon. They don't take up much space and can be used for any trip you happen to go on, so it's a cost-effective, planet-friendly solution. Carry your own metal straw, and you'll be free to enjoy the magic at one of Florida's finest amusement parks.