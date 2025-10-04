California Has One Of The World's Rare Blue Zones Outside Los Angeles

According to some scientists, Blue Zones — regions of the world with high numbers of people who live to 100 or more — may hold the secret to long life. There are just five places on Earth that have officially earned the distinction, including Nicoya in Costa Rica, Ikaria in Greece, the Japanese island of Okinawa, and the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, home to Italy's "Little Tahiti," a dreamy beach with powdery white sand and dazzling turquoise waters. Luckily for North Americans, one Blue Zone is closer to home, not far from Los Angeles. Welcome to Loma Linda, California, where residents live an average of 10 years longer than the rest of the American population.

So what exactly is a Blue Zone, and how did Loma Linda qualify? According to the demographers who coined the term, Blue Zones are "geographically defined areas with a disproportionately high number of exceptionally aged people, especially nonagenarians and centenarians" (via Dan Buettner). Although the reasons for enhanced longevity vary by region, all Blue Zones share some common lifestyle characteristics: healthy diets (typically plant-based), moderate (or zero) alcohol intake, regular exercise, quality sleep, and strong social networks.

Many Blue Zones feature religious communities, a key factor in understanding how Loma Linda made the cut. The southern California town is home to about 9,000 members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, an institution that was locally established in the 1840s. Not only does the church provide social structure, but the religion also has healthy rules built in. For example, Adventists limit their meat consumption and abstain from consuming alcohol or smoking.