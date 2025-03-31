Italy's 'Little Tahiti' Is A Dreamy Beach With Powdery White Sand And Dazzling Turquoise Waters
Marooned 120 miles west of the mainland, the Italian island of Sardinia's stunning coastline may just have you wondering if you've left Europe altogether. Here, rugged limestone mountains and scrub-lined trails give way to postcard-perfect beaches, blessed with sugar-white sand and the most translucent turquoise waters. Though Sardinia boasts many underrated beaches, one of the most popular swaths of shoreline (and rightfully so!) is Cala Brandinchi, which has been nicknamed "Little Tahiti."
Resembling the castaway paradises found in far flung French Polynesia, this nearly half-mile cove is a true natural wonder to behold. Its narrow crescent of soft white sand is washed by the clearest waters that range from pale aquamarine to dark sapphire and indigo hues. Here, travelers can lounge on the sand, stroll the sandy stretch, swim, snorkel, and participate in water sports. The beach also has ample parking, bathroom facilities, and snack shacks.
Cala Brandinchi is located on Sardinia's northeastern coast, about a 25-minute drive from the Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport, which receives direct flights from many major European cities. During the peak summer months of July and August, the beach can become incredibly crowded as its shoreline is rather narrow. Just like another popular Sardinian beach, Cala Goloritze, considered one of the world's best beaches, you must reserve access at Cala Brandinchi online in advance as beach capacity is capped at no more than 1,500 people per day. To avoid large crowds, visit during the shoulder months of May, June, and September. There is parking available at the beach for a small fee, and the beach can also be reached by public transportation or by boat charter.
What to see and do at Cala Brandinchi
Although a beach day at Cala Brandinchi requires a bit of advance planning and effort, its mesmerizing beauty makes it all worth it. The beach and its waters are part of the larger Tavolara Punta Coda Cavallo Marine Protected Area, thus named for the limestone Tavolara Island located offshore, which brims with healthy coral reefs and marine life. Guests can rent loungers and umbrellas from the beach's bath house to recline by the dazzling waterscape or wade and swim in the warm, shallow waters. When hunger hits, you can enjoy lunch at the casual chiringuito, or beach shack, located right on the sand, which serves lunch, drinks, and ice cream treats.
More adventurous travelers will want to explore the striking underwater world off the coast. Bring or rent a snorkel mask and discover the marine life teeming around the rocky northern edge of the beach, or you can charter a boat to cruise the idyllic coastline. Active types can also rent kayaks, paddle boats, and paddleboards to putter around the beautiful waters. For even more of a challenge, Cala Brandinchi is part of the greater Capo Coda Cavallo peninsula, which boasts hiking trails, ranging from easy to difficult, with incredible panoramic views of the beach.
Where to stay and eat near Cala Brandinchi
Just a 10-minute drive from Cala Brandinchi lies the luxurious Baglioni Resort, perched above a neighboring beach with stunning coastal views. The resort boasts 78 rooms and suites, decorated in breezy cream and blue tones with contemporary flair, as well as the Michelin-starred restaurant Gusto by Sadler, a pampering spa, multiple swimming pools, and more. For those who prefer to be directly on the beach, Due Lune Puntaldia Resort has a private white-sand beach, a waterfront nine-hole golf course, and spacious rooms and suites tucked into the lush hillside.
The charming fishing village of San Teodoro is also close to Cala Brandinchi, making it an ideal base for beach days while also being within walking distance to shops and restaurants. Here, you can find quaint and affordable hotels.
About a 45-minute drive north of Cala Brandinchi lies the glamorous coastline of the Costa Smeralda, which boasts Amalfi Coast-like views with chic beaches, shops, and food. For guests who want the pinnacle of luxury, check into the iconic Cala di Volpe hotel, with a coral-hued facade that has drawn a glittering list of guests since 1963. Another luxe option is Romazzino, A Belmond Hotel, another legendary resort with a beautiful beachfront and the romantic La Terrasse restaurant. Don't miss the glitzy town of Porto Cervo, with its super yacht-lined marina, unique architecture, and collective of designer boutiques. For more gorgeous beaches, drive further west along the coast to ferry over to La Maddalena, a little-known Italian island that boasts the prettiest white sand beaches without the crowds.