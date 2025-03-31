Italy's 'Little Tahiti' Is A Dreamy Beach With Powdery White Sand And Dazzling Turquoise Waters

Marooned 120 miles west of the mainland, the Italian island of Sardinia's stunning coastline may just have you wondering if you've left Europe altogether. Here, rugged limestone mountains and scrub-lined trails give way to postcard-perfect beaches, blessed with sugar-white sand and the most translucent turquoise waters. Though Sardinia boasts many underrated beaches, one of the most popular swaths of shoreline (and rightfully so!) is Cala Brandinchi, which has been nicknamed "Little Tahiti."

Resembling the castaway paradises found in far flung French Polynesia, this nearly half-mile cove is a true natural wonder to behold. Its narrow crescent of soft white sand is washed by the clearest waters that range from pale aquamarine to dark sapphire and indigo hues. Here, travelers can lounge on the sand, stroll the sandy stretch, swim, snorkel, and participate in water sports. The beach also has ample parking, bathroom facilities, and snack shacks.

Cala Brandinchi is located on Sardinia's northeastern coast, about a 25-minute drive from the Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport, which receives direct flights from many major European cities. During the peak summer months of July and August, the beach can become incredibly crowded as its shoreline is rather narrow. Just like another popular Sardinian beach, Cala Goloritze, considered one of the world's best beaches, you must reserve access at Cala Brandinchi online in advance as beach capacity is capped at no more than 1,500 people per day. To avoid large crowds, visit during the shoulder months of May, June, and September. There is parking available at the beach for a small fee, and the beach can also be reached by public transportation or by boat charter.