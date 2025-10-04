Experience Bruges' Charm And History Without The Tourist Crowds In This Medieval Canal City Near Amsterdam
If you ever wanted to wander along picturesque canal streets and bike over Bruges' quaint bridges without encountering the wild crowds in the tourist hot spot, take a visit to the medieval city of Amersfoort for an unforgettable escape. This isn't just another European town with stunning canals. You'll be mesmerized by its magnificent architecture, and the friendly local hospitality will instantly make you fall in love with the city. This rustic town has everything from ancient towers to modern bistros, and plenty of lively hotspots to soak in the local culture. While you are out at the cafes making friends, make sure you are aware of what not to ask strangers in the Netherlands.
Amersfoort is located 33 miles from Amsterdam, one of the most walkable bucket list destinations in the world; tourists can take the train directly from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in under an hour. When you arrive in town and start wandering its ancient cobblestone streets, it soon becomes obvious why it was rated the best city in Europe by the Academy of Urbanism in London in 2023. There are quaint shops to visit all along the Krommestraat, a side street full of adorable boutiques— like Dille and Kamille for home goods and Tara Buddha Store for all your incense and meditation needs. Before you get too deep into exploring, stop by the Amersfoort Tourist Information Center, located at Breestrat 1, to get your bearings and figure out where to go first. It has maps that provide local history and points of interest to see around town.
You probably won't have a car, so you can find a hotel with a good central location, like Logement De Gapeer, located at Hof 39. This boutique hotel, a former pharmacy, is the oldest residential building in town and is close to all the action.
Visit the stunning ancient gates of Amersfoort
If you like the castle fortresses of Belgium, you will appreciate the Monnikendam Water Gate, which once protected Amersfoort from its enemies while providing a safe exit for smaller watercraft. This impressive red-bricked structure is adorned with bright red doors and dates back to the 15th century. As you walk along the bridge connecting its towers, you can almost feel yourself slipping back in time to the olden days when these walls were used as defenses. The Monnikendam has since been converted to a fine dining restaurant, but its medieval presence still lives on. Another stunning medieval gate to serve as the town's defense is Koppelpoort, completed in 1425. If attackers got too close, hot oil would be poured from this gate to deter any intruders. This ancient land and water gate lights up at night, providing an illuminating backdrop and spectacular photo opportunity.
To see the oldest city wall still standing, head over to the Kamperbinnenpoort city gate, the original wall that protected the city. Kamperbinnenpoort, located at the city center between Langestraat and Kamp, is paramount in the city's rich history. The area in downtown Amersfoort past the gate is known to locals as the Kamp, a whimsical city center with shops and eateries. Travelers will find bakeries, fresh markets, beauty salons, and massage parlors in this lively hub, in addition to bars and restaurants. Stop by Theehuis Something Else, a charming little tea house, for some drinks. Or have a nice fancy dinner at the very chic De Aubergerie, an upscale French bistro. If you're feeling exotic, try the Ethiopian cuisine at Awazé, a delicious selection of meats and vegetables you eat on a pancake. Whatever your tastes, you will find something that sparks your fancy at the Kamp.
Discover the city by foot or canal
The best thing about this city is that you can see all the breathtaking beauty of the area without the tourist crowds of a place like Bruges, so you can experience the canals and ancient streets in peace. If you stumble upon Muurhuizen Street, you can't help but notice flower-covered houses along the canal. These iconic, picturesque buildings, locally known as wall houses, are typical fixtures around town. Another way to see these beautiful medieval houses is by water, on a Waterlijn Boat Tour through the canals. These canal cruises last about 45 minutes and are fully narrated by a tour guide, arming sightseers with a bit of history and lore about Amersfoort's origins. You can find the seasonal bout tours at Krommestraat 3, from April to October.
Fans of ancient towers should visit the Plompetoren; it is also known as the Dieventoren, or "Thieves Tower," because of the criminals housed there from the 1400s to the 1800s. The tower, located at Muurhuizen 99, is now occupied by a secret society known as the Gilde der Edele Flumieren, and is open to the public only one day of the year. While you can't go inside, you can still walk around the tower and appreciate its medieval majesty. To learn more about the city's history, visit Museum Flehite, located at Westsingel 50. The museum has a permanent collection of Dutch artists and artifacts dating back to the Middle Ages, as well as rotating collections for visitors to peruse. Flehite consists of three different buildings, and you can still see original murals and building structures to this day.
No day of sightseeing is complete without a cold beer. Stop by Rock City, located at Mijnbouwweg 15, for a Roadie IPA, or book a brewery tour to see behind the scenes. For the full craft beer experience, visit De Dikke Koning Biercafe, featuring over 600 beers for your boozy enjoyment.