Experience Bruges' Charm And History Without The Tourist Crowds In This Medieval Canal City Near Amsterdam

If you ever wanted to wander along picturesque canal streets and bike over Bruges' quaint bridges without encountering the wild crowds in the tourist hot spot, take a visit to the medieval city of Amersfoort for an unforgettable escape. This isn't just another European town with stunning canals. You'll be mesmerized by its magnificent architecture, and the friendly local hospitality will instantly make you fall in love with the city. This rustic town has everything from ancient towers to modern bistros, and plenty of lively hotspots to soak in the local culture. While you are out at the cafes making friends, make sure you are aware of what not to ask strangers in the Netherlands.

Amersfoort is located 33 miles from Amsterdam, one of the most walkable bucket list destinations in the world; tourists can take the train directly from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in under an hour. When you arrive in town and start wandering its ancient cobblestone streets, it soon becomes obvious why it was rated the best city in Europe by the Academy of Urbanism in London in 2023. There are quaint shops to visit all along the Krommestraat, a side street full of adorable boutiques— like Dille and Kamille for home goods and Tara Buddha Store for all your incense and meditation needs. Before you get too deep into exploring, stop by the Amersfoort Tourist Information Center, located at Breestrat 1, to get your bearings and figure out where to go first. It has maps that provide local history and points of interest to see around town.

You probably won't have a car, so you can find a hotel with a good central location, like Logement De Gapeer, located at Hof 39. This boutique hotel, a former pharmacy, is the oldest residential building in town and is close to all the action.