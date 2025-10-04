Clothing Mistakes Tourists Should Avoid When Visiting Tennessee's Dollywood

Dollywood is an amusement park that is just as well-loved as its namesake, Dolly Parton. Though this venture originally started with humble beginnings, Parton had a huge hand in the rebranding as a co-owner and the public face of the project. Her goal was to draw more tourism to the Pigeon Forge area, and she definitely succeeded. Today, the park spans across 165 acres, employs thousands of locals, draws about 3.5 million visitors annually, and has won many prestigious awards from Amusement Today, TripAdvisor, and Forbes.

If you're planning on visiting Dollywood anytime soon, especially to check out their trailblazing new ride set to come out in 2026, double-check your suitcase, because you could be making some detrimental clothing mistakes that could get you dress-coded. While it might feel controlling to some, these guidelines are meant to keep Dollywood safe and inclusive for all visitors. In the end, park staff reserve the right to ask you to change or even refuse you entry into the park if your attire isn't up to par. Some of these guidelines are more strict than others, so here are some helpful tips and tricks to make your time at Dollywood more enjoyable.