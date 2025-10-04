Clothing Mistakes Tourists Should Avoid When Visiting Tennessee's Dollywood
Dollywood is an amusement park that is just as well-loved as its namesake, Dolly Parton. Though this venture originally started with humble beginnings, Parton had a huge hand in the rebranding as a co-owner and the public face of the project. Her goal was to draw more tourism to the Pigeon Forge area, and she definitely succeeded. Today, the park spans across 165 acres, employs thousands of locals, draws about 3.5 million visitors annually, and has won many prestigious awards from Amusement Today, TripAdvisor, and Forbes.
If you're planning on visiting Dollywood anytime soon, especially to check out their trailblazing new ride set to come out in 2026, double-check your suitcase, because you could be making some detrimental clothing mistakes that could get you dress-coded. While it might feel controlling to some, these guidelines are meant to keep Dollywood safe and inclusive for all visitors. In the end, park staff reserve the right to ask you to change or even refuse you entry into the park if your attire isn't up to par. Some of these guidelines are more strict than others, so here are some helpful tips and tricks to make your time at Dollywood more enjoyable.
Stay family friendly at Dollywood
Because Dollywood is a family-friendly park, park staff will ask you to change if your clothing is too revealing. According to Dollywood, clothing should be "modest" and "be worn at all times," while covering sensitive areas. Torn clothing, while trendy, falls into this category if the rips expose too much skin.
In that same vein, women who choose to wear bathing suits are asked to wear shirts or cover-ups over their swimsuit tops. While the Dollywood site doesn't explicitly mention clothing like skin-tight leggings or tops, it would be a good idea to avoid those as well. If you're not sure if your outfit is okay, it's best to play it safe and go with a different one. Alternatively, bring some extra clothes or a light jacket with you just in case.
Graphic tees may also be frowned upon if they contain or display "objectionable material." This could mean anything from obscene language to imagery, so it's best to leave your more controversial or thought-provoking tees at home. Tattoos are an extension of this rule. Those with tattoos don't necessarily need to cover up unless they contain any "objectionable graphics and/or messaging," so cover up at your own discretion.
Footwear rules at Dollywood
The heat in Pigeon Forge can get intense, so you may be tempted to choose sandals or flip-flops for your Dollywood Adventure. While you can wear any kind of footwear to get through the gate at Dollywood, you may find that some rides won't allow you to board without the proper kind. These rides include Barnstormer, Sky Rider, Waltzing Swinger, and Wild Eagle, and there's no mercy. To avoid missing out on these thrilling adventures, wear shoes with heel straps. Sneakers, boots, sandals with secure straps, and other sturdy footwear are also okay. Just don't expect to be able to get on those rides with flip-flops.
On that note, you might want to scrap flip-flops altogether — not because they're banned, but because they're dangerous. Pigeon Forge has some hilly terrain, and Dollywood isn't an exception. There are some steep paths and winding routes that benefit from stable footwear, so to avoid injury, choose a sturdy pair of breathable sneakers or sandals.
Costume rules at Dollywood
There are a few other miscellaneous rules to cover, and this next one might seem out of the blue: Don't dress like Dolly Parton or Santa Claus. While it might seem harmless to dress up like Parton or Santa Claus, especially during the festive season, it could cause problems in the park if other guests assume that you're representing Dollywood. Disney parks have a similar rule that bans costumes for adults so that kids don't mistake park guests for their favorite Disney characters.
To cope, adults at Disney parks participate in Disneybounding. This is when an adult dresses in outfits inspired by fictional characters, as opposed to straight-up cosplay. This could mean modernizing a beloved character's outfit, like wearing a purple top and a green skirt to mimic Ariel. It's possible but not confirmed if Dollywood accepts similar rules for creative expression, but if you think there's any chance in a blue moon that you could be mistaken for Parton or Santa, it's best to choose a different outfit.
Final tips for Dollywood attire
If you're planning to ride some of the wilder attractions at Dollywood, the park recommends that you leave your cell phones and other devices somewhere safe or turn them on airplane mode while you're riding the attractions. Due to the vibrations and sudden movements experienced on these rides, your cellular devices, including Apple Watches, can make 911 calls due to the car crash detection software that rolled out on the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8. It's all fun and games until the police show up.
It's also frowned upon to wear excessive amounts of face paint. While some face paint is okay, and makeup is fine, anything that alters your identity to the point where you are unrecognizable is not permitted at the park. If you want to wear something fun, go for it! Just be aware that park staff may ask you to wash it off. Overall, these rules are set in place so that visitors of all walks of life can experience the Southern charm of Dollywood in an inclusive way. But believe it or not, this is not the strangest park rule that's enforced by parks.