What Really Happens After A Drone Is Spotted At An Airport?

When a drone is spotted near an airport, it might not be immediately clear if it's a hobbyist drone flyer who accidentally let things get out of hand or if there is a more nefarious bad actor trying to cause trouble. So the best way to keep everyone safe is to shut things down.

The Denmark and Norway incidents are hardly the first time that drones have caused disruptions. Gatwick Airport in London, which is already one of Europe's most stressful airports, shut down for three days in December 2018 after drones were seen in the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration notes that it receives over 100 notifications of drones near airports each month. If a drone operator gets caught violating the laws, they can get fined up to $75,000. Recreational drone operators in the U.S. should take the recreational UAS safety test (TRUST), which includes information about the laws regarding flying near airports. Commercial drone pilots need an FAA certification in the U.S., and if the drone weighs more than 0.55 pounds, it must be registered with the FAA.