One Unexpected Device Is Putting Commercial Flights At Risk (Here's What Travelers Should Know)
Frequent travelers likely know that lithium-ion batteries should never be packed in a checked bag to avoid possible fires that are hard to reach. Instead, items with these batteries should be packed in a carry-on (which should be crime-proofed to avoid losing your valuables). Some travelers even wonder if it is safe to charge their phones on board flights now. But there's another small device that is putting flights at risk in another way: drones. These small aircrafts pose a threat to commercial flights because many are responsible for midair crashes or near-collisions. While it is as safe to pack a drone as it is a laptop or cell phone, travelers need to reconsider where they fly them — including near airports.
One of the most important things drone operators should be aware of is that they are subject to the Federal Aviation Administration's laws when flying their aircraft. Remember, the sky is not an ungoverned area. Those who are caught (which can be traced using the drone's transponder data) can be prosecuted if flying in a restricted airspace.
What travelers need to consider before packing a drone to fly
Apart from sharing the skies with commercial flights near airports, drones are quite restricted in other spaces that vacationers frequent. A prime example of restricted drone access is cruise ships. While many guests might think a drone would create great footage and exceptional photos of their voyage, the small aircraft are not permitted on many large ships. So, rethink before you pack, and don't bring a drone aboard a cruise.
It's also vital to check with local ordinances before launching a drone wherever you might be. Even if you're familiar with the laws of your home area, the rules can vary significantly depending on where you are. For example, national parks are popular areas that prohibit drones. Don't ruin your vacation with a criminal charge for the perfect shot — stick with your cell phone or camera. You'll still get great shots and won't have to worry about endangering yourself or the public.