One Unexpected Device Is Putting Commercial Flights At Risk (Here's What Travelers Should Know)

Frequent travelers likely know that lithium-ion batteries should never be packed in a checked bag to avoid possible fires that are hard to reach. Instead, items with these batteries should be packed in a carry-on (which should be crime-proofed to avoid losing your valuables). Some travelers even wonder if it is safe to charge their phones on board flights now. But there's another small device that is putting flights at risk in another way: drones. These small aircrafts pose a threat to commercial flights because many are responsible for midair crashes or near-collisions. While it is as safe to pack a drone as it is a laptop or cell phone, travelers need to reconsider where they fly them — including near airports.

One of the most important things drone operators should be aware of is that they are subject to the Federal Aviation Administration's laws when flying their aircraft. Remember, the sky is not an ungoverned area. Those who are caught (which can be traced using the drone's transponder data) can be prosecuted if flying in a restricted airspace.