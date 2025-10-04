Nevada's 'Gateway To Death Valley' Is A Scenic Town Brimming With Wild West Charm And Unique Attractions

Death Valley has the most metal name in the history of named valleys. How do visitors get to this most brutal of desert locales that hits 120 degrees Fahrenheit in summer? Do they head down Agony Avenue? Damnation Drive? No, the road goes through the charming town of Beatty. Beatty is the Wild West-era "Gateway to Death Valley" on Death Valley National Park's eastern side at the junction of U.S. Highway 95 and State Route 374. It's got a population of about 500, some wild burros (donkeys) loitering around town, an open-air museum replete with iconic ghost statues, and loads of other completely oddball roadside attractions.

From Las Vegas, Beatty is a 75-minute drive, and Death Valley National Park is just over the California state line once you arrive. This location tells Beatty's entire story. Named after Montillus "Old Man" Beatty, a gold miner who settled in the area in 1896, Beatty became the largest town in the regional Bullfrog Mining District by 1914. It received the moniker "Gateway to Death Valley" in 1933. The town's industry had switched from mining to tourism by then, but began to dwindle in the 1940s regardless.

Today, Beatty is basically one big tourist attraction where residents also happen to live. The desert sculptures of the Goldwell Open Air Museum and the steampunk-inspired design of the Exchange Club Casino and Motel are just the beginning. There's also an abandoned brothel, Angel's Ladies, with its own graffiti-covered airplane rotting outside in the desert sun, the ruins of the neighboring Wild West-era ghost town of Rhyolite, and some seriously good eateries like Happy Burro Chili and Beer. Ultimately, Beatty doesn't just make a good stop on the way to Death Valley, but a cool destination in its own right.