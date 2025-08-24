One Of California's Most Famous Ghost Towns Is A Once-Thriving Boom Town That's Now A Quirky Tourist Trap

Although it was utterly abandoned by the mid-1890s, the Old West ghost town of Calico, California, is now a state historic landmark that costs $8 to enter. Here, you'll find Maggie Mine, once the silver-laden lifeblood of the town, now filled with life-sized dolls in set-pieces and purchasable kitsch. There's also The Mystery Shack, a magic show meets Bill Nye hut complete with an entrance fee of $4.50, as well as Lil's Beer Garden and its souvenir shop decked out with shelves of sugary candies. Depending on how you look at it, Calico is either a family-friendly Old West theme park or a groan-worthy tourist trap.

Back when Calico was founded back in 1881 – about a 20-minute drive from nearby Barstow and around 2 hours from Los Angeles — its 30 miles of mines bred the biggest boom a boom town could want. By 1899, so much silver had flooded the market that Calico was basically dead, its miners having fled. Even most of the settlement's perishable structures were completely burned down. The "ghost town" that travelers can visit today — accessible via Ghost Town Road, no less — was built in the 1950s by Walter Knott, the man behind Knott's Berry Farm, an amusement park that's a cheaper alternative to Disneyland.

That's not to say that Calico doesn't make for a fun time, provided you know that it's basically a theme park. It's not period-accurate like the Massachusetts town that's a "portrait of old New England charm," Old Sturbridge Village, nor is it similar to Darwin, California, the remote ghost town filled with desert art. But it could potentially make for a neat (if not a bit touristy) trip, provided you temper your expectations.