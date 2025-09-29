Sonoma County's Wine Fair Is An Iconic California Celebration Of Immaculate Food, Artisan Goods, And Premium Sips
For those who are passionate about wine, Sonoma County in Northern California is a dream destination. After all, it's home to American Viticultural Areas (AVA) like the Russian River Valley, which boasts bold wines and serene picnic spots, among several others. Additionally, this region hosts the annual Sonoma County Harvest Fair at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. Founded in 1975, it pays tribute to premium vino, immaculate food, and other artisan goodies. Picture a massive space where countless renowned local wineries and eateries convene, providing guests a variety of samples that will please their taste buds and appetites. This year the fair celebrates 50 years with their Taste, Toast & Celebrate! gala on October 11, 2025.
In a video uploaded to YouTube by the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, a previous attendee of the Harvest Fair exclaimed, "This is wonderful, I've been able to taste a lot of wines I probably would not have because you can only go to so many wineries a day..." While another individual stated,"...this is the best, it's like a one-stop shop to figure out what your taste is, basically." It is not an understatement to say that you'll be wining and dining on the best Sonoma County has to offer. In the months and weeks leading up to event, the Sonoma County Harvest Fair holds a professional wine competition and a professional food competition.
These are judged by experts, including winemakers, writers, local businesses owners, and more. For an entry fee of $100, you will be able to savor all the victors at the Taste, Toast & Celebrate! gala. As you can imagine, winning is a monumental achievement. There are hundreds of wines that are assessed in the largest regional wine competition in the U.S., but only a small selection receive medals — and the prestige that comes with it.
What to know before you go to the Sonoma County Harvest Fair
This year, the Sonoma County Harvest Fair's Taste, Toast & Celebrate! gala will be on October 11 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds Grace Pavilion. As the wine flows, attendees can expect to feast on samples that range from pastries, appetizers, bread, deli items, and much more. If there's something you like that you want to take home, there's usually bottles of wine and foodstuffs available for purchase. Take note that the Taste, Toast & Celebrate! gala, held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., is a formal celebration (cocktail attire is required) that is only open for individuals who are 21 and older. Tickets can be purchased on the Sonoma County Harvest Fair's website.
Overall, the Sonoma County Harvest Fair is an epicurean delight. If you're local to the San Francisco Bay Area and are an oenophile, this is an experience you don't want to miss out on. Santa Rosa is a little over an hour away from San Francisco, and the city features Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport (STS), one of America's best small airports with short lines and local flair. Located minutes away from the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, there are direct flights to STS from cities like Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Phoenix, and others, courtesy of Alaska and American Airlines.
You could potentially plan a seamless weekend getaway to enjoy not only the gala but Santa Rosa as well. Among the city's highlights is St. Francis Winery, voted best in the bay area, it's a fun destination with unique trolley tours. Plus, there are several hotels near the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. With a 4.3 rating on Google, La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Santa Rosa Sonoma is a nearby option. In October, nightly rates are on average, under $210.