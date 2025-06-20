The California Winery Voted Best In The Bay Area Is A Fun Destination With Unique Trolley Tours
It's no secret that California is a premier wine destination. Accounting for an average of around 80% of the country's wine production, there are plenty of sweet sipping spots in the Golden State, from secret coastal mountain regions that boast pristine views and buttery chardonnays like Livermore to the iconic Napa Valley. Situated about 30 minutes south of Healdsburg, an underrated wine town that feels like the Tuscan countryside, is St. Francis Winery and Vineyards in Santa Rosa at the gateway to the stunning Sonoma Valley.
Voted the No. 1 winery in the Bay Area by SFGate in 2024, its idyllic vineyards, delicious wines, and charming trolley tours make for a relaxing, vino-filled weekend getaway in the beautiful Bay Area. Hosting a plethora of live music and wine tasting events, you'll have plenty to keep both your ears and taste buds entertained, as well as an abundance of underrated California vineyards and local eateries in the surrounding Santa Rosa area. Whether you're embarking on an iconic wine tasting tour through the Sonoma Valley or planning a Bay Area retreat, St. Francis Winery and Vineyards is a must-sip destination in the heart of California.
Sample award-winning wines and culinary delights at St. Francis Winery and Vineyards
Residing just 30 minutes south of Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport and about two hours north of San Francisco International Airport, St. Francis Winery and Vineyards is easy to reach. The hardest part will be tearing yourself away. Dating back to 1971, the family-owned winery is tucked into a fairytale-like setting amidst the majestic mountains and verdant valleys of Sonoma County, offering a serene retreat for vino lovers from far and wide.
Renowned for crisp, fruit-forward whites and dark, full-bodied reds, the best way to sample the winery's offerings is with one of its Artisan Flights. Available for $45 per person at the time of this writing, you can take in the enchanting vineyard vistas while sipping samples of five world-class wines. Reservations for this can't-miss experience can be booked via the company's website. To pair culinary delights with your tasting, book a Wine and Food Pairing package, comprised of a five-course meal made with fresh local produce and mouth-watering meats in their elegantly-appointed estate dining room. To dive deeper into the agricultural wonders of the Sonoma Valley, book the Secrets of Sonoma tasting experience, which takes you on a flavorful journey, unlocking the art of pairing delicious wines with appetizing dishes.
Embark on an enchanting trolley ride through the vineyards
The ideal way to explore any vineyard is by embarking on a classic vineyard tour. An even better way to tour St. Francis Winery and Vineyards, is by hopping aboard a magical trolley ride through the idyllic rows of grape vines and illustrious landscapes that comprise the property. Offered seasonally from May through October, you can pedal your way through their enchanting Wild Oak Estate Vineyard, savoring sights and sips as your tour through the birthplace of the winery's taste-tickling vinos. Tours are held Friday through Sunday for $60 per person.
No matter when you plan your visit, there's always something happening. Throughout the year, the winery hosts a variety of events with live music and festivities, such as a vibrant Summer Solstice Celebration in June and the delectable Holiday Cookie Workshop and Wine Social in December. Keep an eye on the calendar for other Bay Area events, such as their BroadwaySF Box Office Member's Series, which pairs musical theatre performances elevated by VIP wine receptions at illustrious San Francisco venues like the Golden Gate Theatre.
If you're looking to book your stay near the vineyards, the Pythian House Cottage is a mile away, offering a picturesque retreat in an 1800s hideaway surrounded by towering trees, peaceful hiking trails, and a tranquil creek. For mid-century modern vibes, sparkling pools, and rejuvenating spa treatments, check into the Flamingo Resort and Spa in Santa Rosa, where modern amenities meets retro nostalgia.