The California Winery Voted Best In The Bay Area Is A Fun Destination With Unique Trolley Tours

The ideal way to explore any vineyard is by embarking on a classic vineyard tour. An even better way to tour St. Francis Winery and Vineyards, is by hopping aboard a magical trolley ride through the idyllic rows of grape vines and illustrious landscapes that comprise the property. Offered seasonally from May through October, you can pedal your way through their enchanting Wild Oak Estate Vineyard, savoring sights and sips as your tour through the birthplace of the winery's taste-tickling vinos. Tours are held Friday through Sunday for $60 per person.

No matter when you plan your visit, there's always something happening. Throughout the year, the winery hosts a variety of events with live music and festivities, such as a vibrant Summer Solstice Celebration in June and the delectable Holiday Cookie Workshop and Wine Social in December. Keep an eye on the calendar for other Bay Area events, such as their BroadwaySF Box Office Member's Series, which pairs musical theatre performances elevated by VIP wine receptions at illustrious San Francisco venues like the Golden Gate Theatre.

If you're looking to book your stay near the vineyards, the Pythian House Cottage is a mile away, offering a picturesque retreat in an 1800s hideaway surrounded by towering trees, peaceful hiking trails, and a tranquil creek. For mid-century modern vibes, sparkling pools, and rejuvenating spa treatments, check into the Flamingo Resort and Spa in Santa Rosa, where modern amenities meets retro nostalgia.