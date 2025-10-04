America's Southernmost National Park Is Also One Of The Least Crowded And Most Breathtaking

The mention of a national park in the U.S. usually brings wide swaths of forests, diverse flora and fauna, and unique wildlife to mind. Less common would be to associate a U.S. national park with coral reefs, rainforest, and beaches, but that is exactly what you'll find at the National Park of American Samoa. Located in the South Pacific, Samoa is indeed an American territory, despite its location. Closer to New Zealand than the United States, American Samoa's remote location makes it one of the least crowded national parks, yet also undoubtedly one of the most beautiful.

The first, and only, U.S. national park in the Southern Hemisphere, the National Park of American Samoa was established in 1993. While American Samoa is actually a group of seven islands, the national park exists on just three of those islands: Tutuila, Ta'ū, and Ofu.Perfect for hiking, snorkeling, and diving, you have plenty of options for activities on each island.

An excellent option if you're looking for a little-known national park that is great for a family vacation, the National Park of American Samoa also adds a layer of Samoan culture. When visiting, some important tips to remember are to respect the Samoan way of life, fa'asamoa, and to always ask for permission. Whether you're taking a photo, swimming at a beach, or even doing something that seems insignificant, like walking on a trail, show respect with a smile and request permission from villagers. If you're fortunate enough to be invited inside someone's fale (traditional house), sit down before doing anything else, cross your legs, and cover them with a mat. On Sundays, villages are quiet as that is a day for rest and church. Be respectful, and plan accordingly, as you might not even be able to swim. Respect evening prayers without interrupting, and to show respect, always sit down to eat and drink.